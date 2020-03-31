Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates March 30: Yogi's Family Consoles & Motivates Him

In the previous episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Yogi's family was seen discussing Yogi's football match. Pari and Neha were also seen thinking about Yogi and his upcoming match. Yogi is seen at the football ground. The environment is pretty tense. Yogi's family prays that he would win the match. Coach yells at players for losing the first match.

The coach gets in a conversation with other people and tells them how important victory is to him. Yogi and the coach are seen talking. The coach yells at Yogi while Yogi tells him how he got nervous. The coach insults him and tells him that victory means everything to him. The coach takes away Yogi's authority to chose his next match members. He tells him that he can't play well and is useless and walks off.

Yogi's family gets worried about him. They all confront him and wonder how he could lose the match. Rani wonders if Yogi can play in the next match. Kusum, Vivek, and Kabir wonder what will happen next while Yogi stays silent. Dadaji and Dadi have a conversation about the money and whether Yogi will get it or not. Gunjan and Yogi have a moment while the family discusses. Gunjan holds Yogi's hand and reassures him. On the other hand, Rani and Nisha worry about the deposit money already paid at the hospital.

Later, Yogi gets frustrated and throws a glass. Prakash tries to calm him down and console him but Yogi manages to curb his frustration. He tells everyone that he feels like a looser. Prakash and Kusum ask him not to think like that and rather get motivated. They tell him that he cares about Gunjan like the rest of the family and will not let her down. They ask him to play without any fear and pressure. They motivate him and ask him to play with his mind and not the heart and not to worry as he will surely win.

