'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Ishita Dutta Recreates Iconic DDLJ Scene

Ishita Dutta has evidently made her presence felt in the television industry. Ishita Dutta debuted in 2013 with Ek Ghar Banaunga and also featured in the 2015 film Drishyam. She also made an appearance on the Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai spin-off series Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. But this time around the actor has recreated an iconic scene from a Bollywood film.

Ishita Dutta recreates iconic DDLJ scene

The photo first started circulating on social media within Ishita Dutta's fan pages on Instagram. But it was later shared officially by Adhik Mehta who can also be seen in the photo. Ishita Dutta can be seen sporting a saree extending her hand out for Adhik. Interestingly, the train in the original scene from DDLJ has been replaced by a caravan bus in Ishita Dutta's recreation. Adhik expressed in the caption that though the pose is wrong in the photo, their feelings are on point.

Ishita Dutta recently crossed one million followers on Instagram. The actor is currently working on Bepanah Pyaarr which features Pearl V Puri and Aparna Dixit alongside Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles. The show has featured over 173 episodes and is based on a mystery-romance genre backdrop. Ishita and Adhik Mehta reportedly recreated the iconic DDLJ scene from the sets of Bepanah Pyaarr.

Ishi Completes 1 Million Followers on Instagram 🎉



Here’s to Winning a Million Hearts & to Winning Millions More ✨



To Rising Higher & Shining Brighter 🌟



Congratulations Darling Girl! You Deserve it & So Much More 💫#IshitaDutta #Pragati #BepanahPyaarr pic.twitter.com/PDtiduSOED — IshitaDutta FC (@IshitaduttaF) January 25, 2020

Image courtesy - Adhik Mehta Instagram

