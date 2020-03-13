Ishita Dutta Looks Gorgeous In These Ethnic Outfits; See Pictures

Ishita Dutta is the younger sister of the well-known Bollywood actor, Tanushree Dutta. Ishita made her debut with Star Plus’s Ek Ghar Banaunga. She later made her Bollywood debut as a supporting role in Nishikant Kamat’s Drishyam (2015). Currently, the actor is the lead in a popular daily soap, Bepanah Pyaar, that aires on Colors TV. Along with being a good actor, Ishita Dutta is also known for having great dressing sense. Here are her best ethnic outfits. Read ahead to know more-

Ishita Dutta’s best ethnic outfits

Ishita Dutta is seen posing in a net maroon saree, with red and white embroidery all over it. She has worn an off white sleeveless blouse and long gold earrings. She has worn red bangles and left her curly hair open, giving them a side partition. The actor has completed her look by applying nude makeup.

Ishita Dutta is seen wearing a shocking pink saree and blouse, with golden leafy embroidery on it. The actor left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition and wore long golden earrings and pink bangles. The actor has completed her look by applying nude makeup.

Ishita Dutta has worn a crème colour net saree, with crème colour embroidery all over it. She has worn a plain crème colour blouse and long rusty earrings. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. The actor has completed her look by applying nude makeup.

Ishita Dutta is seen wearing a red colour three-piece suite set. She has worn long golden earrings and tied her hair in a neat bun, giving her hair a centre partition. The actor has completed her look by applying nude makeup.

Ishita Dutta is seen wearing a red colour three-piece suite set. She has worn long golden earrings and left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. The actor has completed her look by applying nude makeup.

