Ishita Dutta Shares Glimpse Of Newborn With Vatsal Sheth As 'Papa On Duty'

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have recently welcomed their baby boy, embracing this joyous new phase of parenthood. The loving couple is cherishing every moment of this special time. Ishita, the new mother, also delightedly shared an adorable glimpse of their newborn along with Vatsal.

3 things you need to know

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 19.

They welcomed their little one after five years of marriage.

The couple announced their pregnancy in March, 2023.

Vatsal Sheth fulfills 'Papa duties'

In a heartwarming video, Vatsal Sheth can be seen enthusiastically taking on his fatherly duties. While Ishita Dutta was resting in the hospital bed, the Adipurush actor was by their baby's side. He was seen tenderly wiping the newborn's face and body and changing his diapers. Captioning the video, the actress wrote, "Papa on duty."

(Vatsal Sheth looks after his newborn baby in the hospital | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth embrace parenthood

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy on June 19. They announced the news by sharing a photo from the hospital. In the photo, Ishita could be seen cradling her baby boy close to her, while Vatsal lovingly embraced them from behind. Expressing their gratitude and excitement, the couple wrote, " "Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." Their announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and their industry friends.

(Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their first child after five years of marriage | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

About Ishita Dutta's pregnancy journey

Ishita Dutta has been vocal about her pregnancy journey. In the past 9 months, she shared updates about her health and also gave advises to the to-be moms. She opened up about her pregnancy struggles and shared that she felt lazy and tired all day. Last week, she shared a photo with a caption that read, "Okay so the last month is definitely not easy."

Recently, she shared a series of photos from her pregnancy diaries wherein she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Gonna miss this." The couple announced their pregnancy on March 31 this year. They shared a photo from their babymoon in Goa. In the picture, Vatsal was seen cradling and planting a kiss on the actress' baby bump.