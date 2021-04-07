'Ishk Par Zor Nahi' Fame Rajat Verma Admits, 'My Love For Stage Can Never Fade'

Viewers are undoubtedly loving the cute chemistry of Malhotra siblings in the Sony channel show Ishk Par Zor Nahin. Actor Rajat Verma, who portrays the character of Kartik Malhotra on the show, is garnering much appreciation from people for his cuteness and chucklesome personality. Rajat started his career as a theatre artist in Delhi. Rajat Verma opened up about his love for different characters in shows and movies and also opened up about being a theatre artist.

Rajat Verma opens up on his choice of films

Ishk Par Zor Nahin star Rajat Verma said, “No role is big or small, I just love my art of acting. I do it for the love and passion of doing it. Whether it's a lead or a parallel lead, it doesn’t matter to me. This is what I've been taught by my theatre teacher Gajraj Nagar.” Rajat Verma is seen as the protagonist, Ahaan's brother Karthik, on the show.

On speaking about his theatre days, Rajat uttered "Sometimes I miss my theatre days, the rehearsals, theatre exercises. Whenever I get time or I visit Delhi, I always visit my theatre to restore and work on my craft. I still do plays because the love for the stage can never fade. It was the only theatre that made me realise the love and worth of the art. Success and fame are the secondary things for me, what really matters for me is working hard and becoming a better actor. This is what I crave for.”

Rajat Verma's TV shows

Rajat Verma currently stars on the show Ishk Par Zor Nahi. He has been a part of shows Beyhadh 2, Nishedh, and Agar Tum Saath Ho. Apart from appearing in TV shows, he is also active in the digital world and has been a part of the comic content of a YouTube channel Nazar Battu. Along with Rajat, actors Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh play a lead role in Ishk Par Zor Nahi. The show follows the romantic love story of Ahaan and Ishqi who have different views towards marriage and life altogether.

(Image Source: Rajat Verma/Instagram)

