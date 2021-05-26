'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Actor Rrahul Sudhir's Mother Sunita Dies Of COVID-19

Popular Indian TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir's mother passed away. A recent report by Filmibeat stated that Rrahul's mother Sunita died of COVID-19 after contracting the virus on May 24. His mother was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun. She was 60 years old and as per the outlet's report, she did not suffer from any comorbidities.

However, the actor has not talked about it yet, either via social media or to the media. The entertainment portal also added that Rrahul's co-star Meenakshi Sethi had also talked about Rrahul's mother in a recent fan interaction session. On a fan's request, Sethi said, "Nothing to ask now, She has left for her heavenly abode, last night! It's really sad to tell you all that she is no more!"

A handful of Rrahul's fans took to their Twitter handle and extended support to him while mourning over his loss. "Pls give him strength to overcome this pandemic", wrote a user while another added, "May God give you immense strength to overcome this loss". Another asserted, "RIP sunita aunty. Om shanti. Live happyily in heaven near god".



You are in the arms of God Maa and I believe that you will be watching and guiding Rra from above forever ! Rest In Peace. I Wish R.I.P. means " Return If Possible ".🙏🙏🙏 We will miss you a lot 💐💐💐. #RIPSunitaMa #RrahulSudhir. #IshqMeinMarjawan2 pic.twitter.com/7ILmhu8PX0 — VRS-Guns🔫and Roses🌹 (@thedreamer149) May 25, 2021

RIP sunita aunty 🙏🙏

Om shanti 🙏🙏

Live happyily in heaven near god 😢😢

If you'll be happy there your family and your world (rahul sir) will be happy here 😭

I pray to god that give rahul sir and his family strength and happiness 🙏🙏#IshqMeinMarjawan2 #RrahulSudhir — sneHA__.♥ ♥ (@SavaliyaSneha) May 25, 2021

More about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Rrahul Sudhir

Last year in September, even Sudhir, who plays the role of Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, was diagnosed with the virus. Confirming the news with his Insta fam, the actor had shared the statement of the show's makers. "Yes I am Covid19 Positive. The symptoms are mild. I am under home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family", read an excerpt of his caption for the same post.

Talking about the show, the team shifted its base to Siliguri (West Bengal) after Maharashtra had announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement for 15 days across the state in mid-April 2021. Earlier, the team had planned to shoot the series in Goa, however, Goa, too, had announced lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, starring Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha, premiered on Colors from July 2020 onwards. Later, due to low TRPs, it went off air on Colors TV on 13 March 2021 and shifted exclusively for digital streaming on Voot Select.

IMAGE: RRAHUL SUDHIR IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.