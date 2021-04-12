'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' April 10: Riddhima Learns That She Cannot Outsmart Vansh!

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 10 episode, Vansh asks Riddhima if she wishes to have wine with him and Kiara and Riddhima say she's not interested. She taunts Vansh and Kiara suggests they have wine in his office. Vansh denies and Kiara leaves from there saying there's something about Vansh that is attracting her to him. Vansh says Kiara is stuck on two stones and Riddhima says she is not a stone but she has a heart. Vansh says even he has a heart and Riddhima tells him that she wishes it only beats for her. Vansh asks Riddhima to share her secret but she says everything will be exposed at 8 pm.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 10 written update, Siya informs Ishani about her growing relationship with Vyom and says she spoke to him on a video call and they had a long conversation. Ishani says she's happy for Siya and Siya further says how Riddhima hates her meeting Vyom. She says she has asked her to stay away from Vyom but Siya yelled at her and asked her not to interfere. Siya tells Ishani that Riddhima meets Vyom and nobody knows about it in their house. Meanwhile, Vyom asks someone to break the black box if it does not get decoded.

In the backyard, Vansh and Riddhima spend some romantic time together. Riddhima keeps getting calls from Vyom but she ignores them and spends time with Vansh instead. They discuss their old romantic times and some of their best moments together. Vansh brings up the topic of Riddhima's secret again and tells her to share her secret. Just then, Riddhima gets a call and Vansh asks her to pick it up. Riddhima picks up the call and asks Vyom to stop disturbing her.

Vyom reveals that the black box she gave him is fake and Riddhima is shocked to hear this. She says its impossible for the box to be fake. She cuts the call and goes to Vansh, confronting him. She says he knew everything yet he acted like he did not know anything. Vansh admits he knew everything and says although he loves Riddhima a lot, he loves his family and his business more than her and can do anything to follow rules when it comes to business. Vansh goes to his office and reveals that he painted the original black box orange. Meanwhile, Ishani goes to Riddhima and confronts her meeting with Vyom. She says if Dadi and Vansh come to know about her meetings with Vyom, they won't spare her.

