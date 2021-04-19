Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 17 Written Update: The Rai Singhanias To Find Kiara's Killer?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 17 episode, Vansh says each family member's phones will be checked to see if it has a picture of Kiara's tattoo. Dadi starts with Riddhima's phone but does not find anything in it. She then checks Aryan's phone but does not find a picture. Dadi checks Ishani's phone and finds a picture of Kiara's tattoo, in her phone. Ishani is left shocked when the picture of Kiara's tattoo is found on her phone. She blames Aryan and says he killed Kiara. Aryan says he did not do anything and tries to defend himself. Vansh checks Ishani's phone and says that the picture was sent to Ishani and it's an unknown number. He asks Aryan to speak up the truth before he traces the number.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 17 written update

Aryan speaks up the truth and says when he reached his room, Kiara was already half dead. He says he thought Riddhima tried to harm Kiara. Riddhima says why would she do something to Kiara, to which Aryan says that if she can threaten Kiara, she can also kill her. Vansh believes Aryan and says if Aryan killed Kiara, he would not take her to his room. Later at night, Riddhima goes to see Vansh and asks him if anything is wrong. Vansh tells Riddhima that she should have kept herself away from their family matter because he cannot see anyone hurting her unnecessarily.

Riddhima leaves the room after kissing Vansh and finds a bouquet for her with a message. She burns the paper and says someone is blackmailing me. She says she does not know who killed Kiara and who's blackmailing her. Vansh says someone who can benefit from Kiara's death is trying to do it. Vansh says someone who knows the connection between the tattoo and the BlackBox has killed Kiara is the one who's blackmailing them and it can also be Riddhima since she knows about the black box.

Angre checks the CCTV footage and says there's no outsider coming in and Riddhima says he came from the secret passage. Meanwhile, Angre goes to Ishani and says he sent the picture to her because they needed some proof. Ishani gets mad at Angre for framing her in the wrong way. She says Vansh did the drama of checking phones and she could have been framed. Angre says they need to find who killed Kiara and Ishani says she's wondering about that too. Siya remembers sending Kiara to the terrace at 8 pm on Vyom's instructions. Meanwhile, Vansh and Riddhima argue about solving the case.

(Image Source: Still from the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2)