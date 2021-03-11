'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2': Cast Member Drops Hint About Intense Scene Ahead

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’s latest episodes have been creating immense excitement and curiosity among the viewers and as a photo of Rahul Sudhir’s character, Vansh, surfaced on the internet, it yet again baffled fans. The photo depicted that Vansh’s character might get injured during one of the upcoming episodes but nothing has been revealed about how he will get hurt.

This photo recently created a buzz on the internet in which actor Rahul Sudhir who essays the role of Vansh can be seen in a white coloured shirt with bloodstains on the right side of his shoulder while another side stained with mud. He can be seen standing in an intense look in front of the mirror.

The fans were pretty excited to see one of the latest sensational Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 spoilers and stated in the comments how thrilled they were to see this photo. Many of the fans also dropped in several fire and heart symbols to depict how it was a sensational spoiler and stated how they were eagerly waiting for the new episode of the show.





Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’s latest update

In the last episode of the show, as Vansh and Riddhima get ready for the party, they fight over the name of the baby. Meanwhile, Ishani and Aryan discuss the plan while Vansh thinks about how the culprit will be caught in 24 hours. Kabir then enters the party disguised as Jaideep. A dancer then slips a chip inside Vansh’s pocket as instructed by Kabir. Kabir then remembers how Anupriya mentioned that Vansh and Riddhima will be faking their deaths and move out of the country. He then looks at Vansh angrily and decides that he will snatch Riddhima from Vansh anyhow today. Meanwhile, Riddhima feels that somebody was there in her room and as she and Vansh go inside, they see Daima to which Vansh feels that she was the attacker. But as he is not convinced, he pours some water on her face and realises that it was Anupriya.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 cast

Apart from Rahul Sudhir, other popular cast members of the show include Helly Shah, Vishal Vashistha, Zayn Ibad Khan, Chandni Sharma, Meenakshi Sethi, Jay Zaveri, Mohit Sinha, Geetu Bawa, Sushmita Banik, Mansi Srivastava, Khalida Jaan and many others.

