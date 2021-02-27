'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 27 Episode: Riddhima Learns Chanchal's Motive To Kill Rudra

In the last episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Riddhima confronts Vansh yet again to accept their baby. To her dismay, Vansh refuses to agree with her. This causes tension between the couple. Vansh and Angre get the details about the person who gave the diamonds to Chang and plan to catch him red-handed and punish him.

Chanchal Raisinghania and Aryan have a conversation about Rudra's death. Aryan expresses how much he misses his father. Chanchal exclaims that she misses him too and may lose her rights to the property. Aryan assures her that she will retain her rights to the property. He takes the pair of red gloves with him, later is revealed that Chanchal too has her own pair of red gloves.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update February 27 episode:

In the previous episode, Riddhima goes to Chanchal's room to return her phone and finds a brochure of a gynaecologist in the room. Riddhima decides to match the numbers with the gynaecology centre that keeps calling her for the abortion appointment. Shockingly, Riddhima discovers that the numbers matched and is finally able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

Rudra had warned Riddhima about Chanchal's plan to kill her baby. She also couldn't believe that Chanchal could do such a thing as kill Rudra for her own benefit. She gets a call from the abortion centre once again for her appointment at 10 a.m. the next day.

When Riddhima walks to her room, she is surprised with showers of flower petals and flowers on the bed shaped like a heart. She learns that Vansh had arranged the surprise for her to reconcile with her and rekindle their romance. As the song Ishq Mein Marjawaan starts playing in the background, Vansh makes Riddhima sit on the bed and asks her if everything could go back to normal like earlier. Riddhima refuses Vansh's gesture.

She tells that the couple's views on the baby are not on the same page, which she does not agree with. She wants Vansh to accept the baby as his own. She takes the rose petals in her hand and draws a line between the two calling it their Lakshman Rekha. Vansh challenges her action and says that her stubbornness would not be bigger than his love for her.

Riddhima goes to the temple to pray and lights a diya as she wants Vansh to accept their baby. She breaks down as she finds herself sandwiched between the role of a mother and the role of a wife. Kabir finds Riddhima crying at the temple and asks her to tell him everything. Aryan enters the temple and calls Riddhima to have the laddoos prepared their Dadi. When a business card falls from Aryan's pocket, Riddhima finds the number of the same centre and wonders if Aryan is making the calls to her. Chanchal, Aryan and Anupriya plot against Riddhima and try to get her to go the abortion.

Vansh who ponders upon Riddhima's words finds her sleeping in their room and goes to lie next to her. The next morning Riddhima wakes up as soap bubbles fall on her face and wonders if Vansh is in the bathroom. Meanwhile, Vansh sets off to find the traitor who sold the diamonds to Chang. Vansh makes up his plan to catch the traitor in action and must make no mistakes.

In the morning, Chanchal, Aryan and Anupriya try to persuade Riddhima into going out, as there is an hour left for Riddhima's abortion appointment at the abortion centre. Aryan offers to drive her, while Anupriya makes her breakfast and lays out a dress for her. Riddhima exclaims that she doesn't want to go anywhere and wonders where Vansh disappeared earlier that morning.

