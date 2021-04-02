'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update April 2: Sia's Behaviour Makes Vyom Suspicious

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 2 episode, Vansh hands a glass to Riddhima and asks her to drink it. Riddhima is skeptical to drink it and asks Vansh if it has poison. She tells him if she drinks it, Vansh might end up losing his Riddhima forever. Vansh asks Riddhima to drink from the glass but she says she has to stay away from the baby and throws the glass away. Vansh is now sure that the woman in front of him is not Riddhima. She then approaches Vansh and kisses him, but he distances himself away from her.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Aryan comes and Vansh says everything which is happening today is because of what happened when he fainted for six long hours. He goes to find out what happened and Aryan finds Riddhima on the camera feed and is left shocked. Anupriya worries for Siya when Ishani says Siya is grown up now and he should not keep her locked up. Later, Anupriya worries for Siya who has not yet returned home. Meanwhile, Siya reaches Vyom's house and he's surprised to see her in his house.

Vyom asks how Siya found her address and she says she's grown up now and she finds her ways to people. Vyom tells her it's late and asks her to leave but Siya's jacket tears and Vyom understands Siya has no intention of leaving. Vyom makes Siya listen to the new tune he made and says he named it after Siya. Later, Dadi worries that Siya has not yet returned home and Aryan says she will come back when she wants to. He tells Dadi that he found Riddhima alive and takes her to show the footage. When he fails to find the footage he says Vansh is smart and he must have hidden it somewhere.

Vansh tells Aryan that he's smart and hands him another footage. Dadi interrupts their conversation and asks Vansh if Riddhima is alive. Aryan says yes she's alive and I saw her myself, adding that Vansh is lying. Vansh scolds Aryan for blaming him unknowingly and Dadi asks Aryan to keep calm. She apologises to Vansh and asks him once again if Riddhima is alive. Vansh says she's alive in his memories and leaves from there.

Angre gets a call from Ishani who calls him in their room. Angre says he's at a secret location and cannot come but Ishani says she will come to him. Angre gives up and tells her he'll be there soon. Riddhima overhears her conversation and asks Angre to go to Ishani. Angre says he will wait and save her life to which Riddhima replies, he must go to Ishani now. Angre asks Riddhima why she's going against Vansh but she replies he must go to Ishani. Later, Siya comes home and Anupriya and Vansh question her. She says she's grown up and will do anything now so they must get used to her behaviour.