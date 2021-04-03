'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update April 3: Aryan Sets Out To Kill Riddhima

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 3 episode, Vansh takes a look at Riddhima's picture and dreams of her. He says he wants his Riddhima to come back and Riddhima comes to him. He asks what she has been doing in his room and who freed her. She says she is his Riddhima and he's doubting her. Vansh goes close to her and kisses her and soon wakes up from his dream. Vansh goes to check on Riddhima and finds her tied. He doubts if the woman he has tied is his Riddhima but then remembers seeing her with Vyom and walks out of the room.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update for April 3

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Ishani and Angre get close. Angre goes to his room and is surprised by Ishani, who has decorated the room. Angre asks to dance with Ishani and she suggests Salsa. However, Angre asks her to take it slow and also tells her he wishes to see her in a saree. Ishani teases him that he's a hunk from the outside and an old man from the inside. They talk a little more and Ishani flirts with Angre as they get more closer. Later, Aryan tells Kiara that Riddhima is alive and Vansh cannot fool her.

Kiara says Vansh is smarter than him and Aryan gets irritated when she keeps praising Vansh. He tells her that she's his girlfriend living in his house and she keeps praising Vansh. Kiara says she's not Aryan's girlfriend and also says she walks on her own path. Aryan gets a message related to Riddhima and takes a gun with him as he leaves to meet someone who promises to reveal about Riddhima. Kiara then goes to Vansh and he gets surprised to see her there. She reveals she came to the secret room through the bookshelf and similarly, she can get into people's minds as well his heart. When Vansh asks what she means, Kiara reveals that someone has reached close to Vansh's secret and will soon expose him.

Aryan comes to the room where Riddhima is tied and she thinks Angre has come to meet her. Riddhima wishes Angre Good Morning and tells him that she did not run away as he can see. Aryan speaks up and says he can very well see how she's alive and made a joke of his entire family. He points a gun at Riddhima and tells her he saw her on Vansh's CCTV footage and now he's going to kill her and throw her at Dadi's feet. Riddhima asks Aryan to move the gun away but Aryan is in no mood to listen to her. Angre comes there and asks Aryan to put the gun away. Angre warns Aryan and tells him he will shoot him.

Riddhima kicks Aryan when he gets close and Angre catches her. Angre alerts Riddhima and asks her to run away. Aryan runs behind Riddhima and holds up a gun at her. In an attempt to save Riddhima, Angre gets shot and dies saving Riddhima. She then hides and Aryan is on a run to find her and kill her.

(Image Source: Still from the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2)