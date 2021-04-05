Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update April 5: Vansh Outsmarts Aryan & Fakes Angre's Death

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 5 episode, Riddhima gets a packet of blood and Vansh asks her why she came there. Riddhima says that he will soon know what's the truth and what's the lie. A flashback starts with Aryan screaming and calling Riddhima out while Angre lies on the floor. Vansh reaches Angre and he tells Vansh that he acted as per their plan. Vansh recalls Aryan spying on him and changes the bullet in his gun, further revealing that Riddhima is alive. Angre asks Vansh why he asked him to fake his death and Vansh says he has now realised that the Riddhima they had tied is 'his Riddhima' and not an imposter.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode written update: Ishani asks Siya about her date with Vyom and asks her if they got intimate. Siya says nothing such happened and Vyom is a gentleman. Ishani says it's hard to find all such qualities in one man and Siya is lucky to have him. Ishani tells Siya that dating is a beautiful feeling and she must experience it, without fearing anyone, including Vansh. Meanwhile, Angre and Vansh speak about their plan. Vansh says he has now realised that his Riddhima is the true one and he does not know why she's cheating on him. Vansh says the truth about Riddhima behaving weirdly lies within those 6 hours when he fainted. Angre tells Vansh that Aryan knows Riddhima is alive, to which Vansh says he has no proof though.

Aryan brings Riddhima home and announces that Vansh is a cheat and Riddhima is alive. Everyone is shocked to see Riddhima and as Vansh enters the house, Dadi holds him at gunpoint. She tells Vansh that if Riddhima is dead, who is the woman standing in front of them. Vansh says it's Riddhima, his wife, and her daughter-in-law. Dadi tells Vansh that Aryan was right when he said Vansh was cheating on her. Vansh reveals he killed Riddhima's duplicate who was an imposter. Aryan butts in and says Vansh faked the death and Riddhima is standing right in front of everyone. Vansh then explains the whole situation again and asks Aryan if he was present when he killed the imposter. Aryan says he was there and Vansh says if he killed Riddhima, how could she be alive.

Aryan points a gun at Riddhima and asks her to reveal the truth but Vansh and Dadi ask him to put the gun down. Riddhima says Aryan had kidnapped her and knew about her imposter. Vansh then reveals that he asked Angre to keep an eye on Aryan and note each of his moves. Dadi asks Aryan why he stole in his own house, to which Aryan says he did not do anything. Riddhima says Aryan tried to kill her but Vansh saved her. Aryan warns Vansh and Riddhima and says he will kill them but Dadi stops him. However, Aryan shoots Vansh. Dadi scolds Aryan and asks him to leave but also warns Vansh that if Aryan turns out to be true, she will hurt him badly.

Riddhima tells Vansh that Angre is dead and when he does not react, even when she keeps repeating herself, Riddhima shouts at him and asks him to react because he lost a friend. Vansh replies and asks Riddhima to tell the truth because now Angre is dead and soon he might die too. Riddhima hugs Vansh and says that in the jungle Aryan shot Angre but he did not die. How is that possible? Vansh says she should focus on the important thing. Riddhima and Vansh argue for a long time while Riddhima holds a gun at Vansh.

Angre comes home hurt and Ishani gets worried for him. She says Vansh cannot use them as puppets and decides to speak to Vansh but Angre stops her. The next morning, Riddhima and Vansh get closer to each other again and Riddhima sees Angre. She decides not to say anything to him because he did everything on his boss's order. Riddhima and Vansh argue about the black box and the jungle's truth. Later, Riddhima meets Vyom and tells him Vansh will find out the truth. Vyom asks her to relax and says nobody will know their truth but Kabir is shown, chained and Riddhima says a third person knows about their truth too.

(Image Source: Still from the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2)