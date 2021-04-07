Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update April 7: Vansh's Special Anniversary Gift For Riddhima

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 7 episode, Kiara learns that she had given the black box to Vansh. Meanwhile, Riddhima gets the keys of Vansh's office and enters it to get the black box, as she has promised Vyom to get it. Riddhima enters Vansh's office and Vansh follows her there. He asks her what she has been up to and she replies that she came to gift him something. In a flashback, it is shown that Vyom gifts Riddhima an expensive pendant and asks her to keep it as a reward for the work she has done so far.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update April 7

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Riddhima tries to outsmart Vansh and gives him the box Vyom gave her. She says she bought an expensive pendant and asks Vansh to gift it to her on their anniversary. She says Vansh might forget about it so she bought the gift herself. Vansh smirks at her and says it was smart of her to buy a gift for herself. He says, however, he has a special gift for her and will give it to her on their anniversary. Riddhima hugs him and Vansh says he will gift her the memories of what happened in the jungle the other day.

Later, Angre and Vansh meet and the latter asks Angre to go to the jungle to decode the mystery of what happened the other day. Ishani learns that Vansh is trying to put Angre in danger again and she asks him not to go. Ishani tells him she will kill herself if he goes and Angre tries to calm her down. Ishani tries to manipulate Angre about Vansh and he defends his boss. Riddhima comes to Angre and tells him to disclose his plans. Angre is adamant about not sharing his plans with Riddhima but she tells him she's doing everything for Vansh's safety. Riddhima meets Siya who comes back home from meeting Vyom. She asks where Siya had gone and Siya gives her a rude answer. Riddhima tries to warn Siya about Vyom but the latter says she's young enough to understand what's right and what's wrong for her.

