'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update April 8: Angre Reaches Kabir's Cottage

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 8 episode, Angre reaches a house in the jungle and calls out for some people. Kabir tries to make some sound and signal Angre but he does not listen. A guard comes out and asks about Angre to which he replies that he's on a trek and needs some water. Angre enquires about the cottage and the man says it belongs to him, and he's a hunter by profession. The guard offers water to Angre and then the latter enquires about the sound. The man replies the dogs around the cottage make these sounds.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, After Angre leaves, the man goes to Kabir and says he won't leave him or Riddhima. Meanwhile, Riddhima tries to open Vansh's safe and Vansh watches her. She gets a call from someone and the person on the other side of the phone informs about Kabir. Riddhima leaves the room inquiring about Kabir. Meanwhile, Dadi and Anupriya come to Siya and question her about her choice of clothes, but Siya answers back rudely. Anupriya asks Siya to apologise to Dadi but she keeps speaking to them rudely. Dadi says Riddhima is spoiling their sweet child because Ishani has changed a lot now.

Later, Vansh gets a call from Angre who informs him about the guard who called himself a hunter. Angre says he heard someone inside and when he left the house, the man called up someone and said, Madam. Just then, Vansh remembers that Riddhima got a call and he instructs Angre to find out about the person inside the cottage. Meanwhile, Ishani manipulates Siya and asks her to fight everyone, and assures she will always be there for her. Later, Vansh finds Riddhima going out of the house and decides to follow her. Angre follows Riddhima and notices that she went to a medical shop.

She comes back home and plays with a dart. Vansh says she's focused on her target and Riddhima says Vansh never lets her stay out of focus. Dadi comes to Vansh and Riddhima and complains about how Siya is behaving rudely with anyone. Vansh suggests he will talk to her but Dadi blames Riddhima for influencing Siya badly. Riddhima asks Dadi if she did anything wrong and Dadi asks her to stay within her limits.

(Image Source: Still from the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2)