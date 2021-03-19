Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For March 19 - Vansh Questions Riddhima's Motives

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 19 episode begins with Vansh and Riddhima's conversation about the stolen diamonds. However, after part of the conversation, the episode goes back to '4 hours ago' when Vyom and Vansh were bidding each other goodbye. Read the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update below to find out everything that happened.

In the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vyom says goodnight to Vansh and prepares to take his leave telling him that he had a good time with the family. Vansh gives his condolences to Vyom for the death of his wife, and Vyom confesses he was the one who killed her and that he feels nothing but remorse. He talks about how he's still repenting this loss and leaves. In the meantime, Riddhima, who recalls seeing the violin box in which Vansh had kept the rifle, opens it. Instead of doing anything shady, she pretends to play the violin, knowing Vansh is standing right behind her. Vansh tries to teach her how to play and then starts playing the violin himself, asking her why she confessed to stealing the diamonds in front of Aryan. She expresses anybody would have done so, at gunpoint.

When Vansh asks her why she didn't tell him the truth, she tells him she wanted to see if he could shoot his wife. Vansh asks her to not get cocky as he would shoot anybody for his family's honour to which she confesses to stealing the diamonds once more, and asks him to shoot her. Dadi and Aryan, who are listening in on the conversation, walk away as Aryan tells Dadi that Vansh has become soft and cannot run the family business anymore. As Dadi is about to agree, the duo hears a gunshot from Vansh's room and rush to find out what happened. Vansh shoots the wall behind Riddhima, while the bullet travelled just inches away from her face. Vansh then tells her that challenging him is not the right decision.

The next morning, Vansh gets a whole assortment of breakfast for Riddhima in bed. She asks him if he's trying to make up for last night. Vansh asks her what happened in the 6-7 hours when he was unconscious and where she was during that time. She dodges the question, not very subtly. Vansh, when later having a conversation with Angre, expresses his doubts saying he doesn't think this woman is his wife, Riddhima. He recalls the flashback in the forest when Riddhima expresses concerns about his life but tells him she loves him and wants to live for their baby. Vansh asks Riddhima to leave for the sake of their baby and later gets caught by Chang's men and faints. In the conversation with Angre, Vansh says Riddhima is different now. He says she talks in a strange way and never gives straight answers anymore. He also discusses her stealing of the diamonds to which Angre wonders if she's joined their enemies. Vansh ridicules the notion, saying his wife would never cheat him like that. He also mentions how he's noticed that Riddhima never talks about their baby anymore since all she could talk about before was the baby.

Vansh and Riddhima later go to a gynaecologist for a check-up. At the clinic, the doctor tells them all the reports are normal. When Vansh asks about the baby, the doctor tells him Riddhima isn't pregnant. Vansh later holds her by the throat asking her who she is, and why she's lying about being his wife. She laughs and says she is pregnant and that the doctor would've made a mistake. Vansh then gets a call from the clinic saying the reports were mishandled and that Riddhima is in fact, pregnant. Later on a call with Vyom, she tells him she has a plan for the rifle.