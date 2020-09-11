'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 10, 2020: Riddhima Is Trapped

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 10, 2020, starts as Vansh meets Sunny. He tells Sunny that the day he had seen Riddhima sending the signal by the torch, he knew that there is something going on. A flashback shows Vansh giving money to Sunny in order to stay close to Riddhima. Read ahead.

Vansh says that he knows that Sunny is dating Ishani just for money. Vansh asks him to keep the money he has given so that he can leave Ishani forever. Then, Vansh tells Sunny that he will have to befriend Riddhima and tell her that the person she was sending the signal to has sent Sunny to help her. Vansh says that she wants to know about Ragini’s truth, then make her believe that Sunny has come to take her to the truth.

Vansh says that he wants Riddhima to think that the murder plan is working. Just as Vansh says that Riddhima didn’t tell her partner’s name, Sunny says that he tried hard, but she didn’t tell him the name too. Vansh says that this is why he made the plan of Sunny’s murder so that she gets scared and tries to contact her partner. Sunny then pretends to be dead.

As Kabir gets Ragini’s diary, he says that this is big proof against Vansh. He kisses the diary and gets a lemon flavoured smell. Kabir then thinks that the diary isn’t what it appears to be. Just as Kabir uses lighter to get the hidden message in the diary, he gets shocked by reading “if you want to save the girl you sent, then reach VR mansion at 6 pm”. Kabir says that this diary isn’t a proof, but is, in fact, a trap laid by Vansh. This means Riddhima’s life is in danger.

Just as Vansh blindfolds Riddhima, she says that she doesn’t like such jokes, and asks Vansh to please remove the blindfold. Vansh says there are many surprises and removes the blindfold. Riddhima gets shocked on seeing her statue. Kabir gets angry and says that Vansh has fooled Riddhima and him. Kabir takes out the gun and bullets and says that he will fight till death to get her out of the VR mansion. Riddhima cries and thinks that Vansh has decided to kill her.

