'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Mar 12: Kabir Abducts Riddhima & Takes Her To Jungle

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 12 episode, as the shooter shoots Vansh, Anupriya comes there and pushes Vansh. He falls on the ground and the bullet hits Anupriya's leg. While Kabir fumes with rage because Anupriya saved Vansh's life, Ishani wonders why Anupriya helped Vansh. Riddhima and Vansh realise that they have another plan and head to the secret door. Kabir also trails behind them to see the secret door.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update March 12

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vansh finds Kabir and removes his costume, exposing him. Riddhima and Vansh then reveal that they are not going anywhere and this was just a part of their plan. Vansh also reveals that he knows how some of his close people are supporting him. Vansh then hears Dadi and Siya's voice and Kabir tells him that he should have a plan B. Vansh ties Kabir's hands and they go to check on Dadi and Siya, only to find them wearing bomb jackets.

Vansh drags Kabir out of the secret room and asks him why he has been creating problems for him. Siya tells Vansh how Kabir kidnapped them from the airport. While Vansh confronts Kabir, Riddhima nudges him to let her speak. She goes near Kabir and talks to him lovingly. She pleads in front of him and asks him what he wants. Kabir tells her that he wants her and asks her to come with him. He reveals how he kept kidnapping her to keep her happy but failed every time. Riddhima tells him that if he had asked her lovingly, she would have happily come with him. Riddhima distracts Kabir and removes the remote from his pocket. She signals Vansh and gives him the remote, who then deactivates the bombs.

Riddhima starts crying and holds Vansh's hand. She tells Kabir that he always used her and Vansh always loved her. Aryan stops the drama and ignites the fire. While Chanchal frees Kabir's hands, he punches Vansh and takes Riddhima with him. Through the secret door, Kabir takes Riddhima to the jungle and she falls unconscious. Vansh on the other hand gets locked in a room and is left to die. Kabir then asks Riddhima to get married to him, which the latter refuses to do so. Riddhima believes Vansh will come back to save her and Kabir warns her not to take Vansh's name anymore.