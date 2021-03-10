Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 10: Vansh & Riddhima To Fake Their Deaths?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 10 episode, Vansh runs inside the house when he notices someone hurting Riddhima. Anupriya attacks Riddhima but she wakes up and defends herself. Vansh reaches on time and throws a knife which hurts Anupriya's leg. She escapes the room and removes the knife from her leg, tying a handkerchief on it. Vansh asks Riddhima to calm down, who says the person might hurt her again. Vansh tells Riddhima that they will come to know who hurt her, at tomorrow's party because he poisoned the knife. Meanwhile, Anupriya vows she will not spare Vansh and Riddhima.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vansh is on the call when Ishani comes there and gives him an envelope. Ishani tries to talk to Vansh but he tells her he's busy. Vansh goes to Riddhima and shows her the passport which has their fake identity. Riddhima's passport has the name Shefali while Vansh's passport has the name Aayansh. Vansh then reveals to Riddhima about their new plan. He tells her that they will fake their death at the party the next day and start a new life in New York. Vansh tells Riddhima how he wants her and their baby to be safe. Ishani hears Vansh's plan and decides to ruin it.

Later, Vansh suggests Siya and Dadi to go and visit Vrindavan. Dadi is sceptical in the beginning but Riddhima assures that they are fine and she need not worry for them. Riddhima instructs Siya to take care of Dadi and give her medicines on time. Siya tells Riddhima she will take care of Dadi for a few days because Riddhima will take care of it when they come back. Riddhima wonders how to tell Siya that Riddhima would not be in the country when she comes back.

Vansh asks Siya and Dadi to leave on the same day itself. Anupriya gets suspicious of Riddhima and Vansh's plan because they sent Siya and Dadi away. She tells Ishani that the couple is planning something and Ishani reveals about their fake passports and New York plan. While Ishani decides to speak to Chanchal and Aryan to get them involved and Anupriya decides to speak to Kabir. Anupriya then notices that her fingers have turned numb, suddenly.

Vansh and Riddhima get ready for the party and flirt with each other. They fight over whose team the baby will be in when he/she comes and Riddhima suggests a few names for their baby. Later, Vansh leaves for the party and welcomes the guests. Aryan and Ishani discuss Vansh's plan while Vansh thinks about the culprit. He says 24 hours have passed and the poison will now start working. Someone enters Riddhima's room and she calls out for Vansh. Kabir comes to the party disguised as Jaideep Rajawat and Vansh instructs Angre to take special care of the latter.

At the party, a dancer gets close to Vansh and slips a chip in his pocket. Kabir remembers asking the dancer to put a chip in Vansh's pocket to know where he goes after the party. Vansh waits for Riddhima to come down soon while Riddhima goes to see who has entered her room. Kabir thinks of Anupriya mentioning to him that Vansh and Riddhima will be faking their death and escape the country and wonders why she is missing from the party. He looks at Vansh with rage and says he will take Riddhima with him today, no matter what.