'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update March 11: Kabir Hires A Hitman To Kill Vansh

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 11 episode, Vansh and Angre keep an eye on the guests and when Riddhima does not come down for too long, Vansh goes to check on her. On reaching his room, Riddhima tells Vansh that someone is hiding in their room. Vansh goes to check and finds Daima there, disguised as Anupriya. When Vansh asks what she has been doing there, Daima says she came there to help. Riddhima and Vansh notice the injury on her leg. Vansh throws water on Daima's face and as the colour comes off, Anupriya is exposed.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vansh confronts Anupriya and asks her how she escaped from prison. Vansh tells her how he had poisoned the knife and the one who gets hurt with it will be paralysed. Anupriya gets a shock when she learns that soon she will be paralysed and her life will be over. However, Riddhima comes with the antidote and asks Vansh to give it to Anupriya. Vansh refuses in the beginning and says Anupriya deserves to be hurt, but Riddhima convinces him to help the latter. Vansh gives her the antidote and she thanks Riddhima for saving her life.

Kabir comes there and Anupriya narrates the entire event to him. Kabir leaves her there and tells her how she deserved what she did. He leaves Anupriya there and goes on with his other task. At the party, Riddhima and Vansh dance and this makes Riddhima feel dizzy. Vansh holds her and takes her to the juice counter. Angre asks Ishani to dance but she refuses. Ishani poisons a glass of juice and asks the waiter to serve it to Riddhima. Angre watches her do this and exchange the glasses. When Riddhima drinks the juice, she starts coughing and everyone else worries for her. Ishani wonders how the poison could affect so quickly when Angre tells her how he exchanged the glasses. He taunts Ishani for how low she could stoop and kill an innocent child.

Vansh and Riddhima start dancing again and that is when Vansh discloses his plans to her. He asks Riddhima to meet him after an hour, at their secret door. He tells her that when the last song ends, they will stand together and after the smoke bomb blasts, they will enter their secret room, when people are distracted. He tells her in the secret room, there are an almirah and a staircase that will lead them out of the door, to their new life. Riddhima agrees with Vansh's plan and Kabir asks his men to stand in position.

Later, Kabir hears this entire conversation and tells his shooter to shoot Vansh when he signals. Vansh goes to Angre and tells him to keep an eye on Mr Rajawat. Vansh then goes to Riddhima and asks her to be ready. Just then, Kabir signals his shooter to shoot Vansh. The shooter does as said and as the bullet hits Vansh, he falls on the ground. The others look at Vansh surprisingly.