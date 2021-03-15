Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 15: Riddhima And Vansh Jump Off A Cliff Together

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Kabir checks on the preparations for his wedding with Riddhima, while she starts crying and calls out Vansh's name. Kabir tells her pandit not to get scared and tells him how he will drop the latter home once the wedding is done. The pandit then asks Kabir to get the bride, Riddhima. Kabir goes to Riddhima and threatens her not to create a scene. He puts a chunri around her head and asks her to get ready for the wedding. As Kabir and Riddhima start taking rounds around the sacred fire, Riddhima recalls her sweet memories with Vansh.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update March 15

Kabir counts the rounds they take around the sacred fire and thinks that after 3 more round Riddhima will be with him forever. Meanwhile, Riddhima questions god's wishes of making her go through hell. Just then Vansh is seen coming on a bike and he hits the havan. The pandit escapes from there and Vansh saves Riddhima. Kabir loses his cool and shouts that he's a policeman and the man does not know the consequences he will be facing. Kabir says to himself that it is impossible for Vansh to stay alive when he had planned to kill the latter.

Vansh then recalls Anupriya saving his life. She brings him out of the smoke and sprinkles water on his face. She thanks God for saving his life and tells Vansh that she has hurt him a lot and also did a lot of wrong things for the sake of her son. She tells Vansh that he saved her life and did more than any son could have done. When Vansh enquires about Riddhima, Anupriya tells him where Riddhima is and Vansh goes to save her.

Kabir and Vansh decide to fight man to man and Vansh beats Kabir. Then Kabir holds Riddhima at knifepoint and Vansh shoots Kabir on his arm. While Kabir flees the place, Vansh saves Riddhima and takes her away from the location. Vansh notices someone shooting them and wonders if they are Chang's men. Kabir hits Vansh from the back and decides to kill him and Riddhima with a bomb. Kabir pulls the bomb trigger when Riddhima sees this and shoots him.

Kabir escapes from the location and Vansh and Riddhima wait there, as Vansh is injured. Vansh tells Riddhima how her voice kept playing in his head, which asked him to stay strong and not lose hope. He notices Riddhima's forehead and fills her 'maang' with his blood, telling her now she looks like Riddhima Vansh Rai Singhania. They notice a few men following them and aiming to shoot them. Vansh notices his bullets are over and they have no other place to go. They then decide to jump off a cliff together.