Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 16: Is Riddhima Plotting Against Vansh?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 16 episode, Vansh is seen calling for Riddhima when a person loads the sniper gun and aims at Vansh. Riddhima shoots Vansh and smiles as he falls down. Riddhima then meets someone and a flashback is shown. Vansh is bleeding profusely and he runs behind a girl. However, he bangs on a tree and falls down, fainting. Angre saves Vansh and treats his wounds. At home, Anupriya tells everyone that Angre is getting Vansh back home. She decides to keep a 15 day fast for the well-being of their family, but Dadi denies it.

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Ishani gets furious at Vansh and calls him heartless for putting everyone in danger, for the sake of his baby and wife. Angre brings Vansh home and he calls for Riddhima. As soon as Vansh reaches his room, he questions Riddhima where she had been and how she reached home. Riddhima tells Vansh that she fainted and when she woke up, she did not find him next to her. She then tells Vansh that when she could not find him anywhere, she got up and raced back home. Vansh gets a call and someone tells him that his Riddhima is not with him.

Kabir wakes up and finds himself wounded and chained. He asks for help but in vain. Vansh sees the bullet marks on his arm and recalls the shooter. Riddhima wipes the blood marks off his shoulder and tries to get closer to her. As told by the person on call, Vansh notices Riddhima's foot and tells her that he loves her. At night, Vansh is about to get to work when Riddhima stops him. She flirts with him and asks him to pay attention to her. Vansh says work is his second wife and currently he needs to focus on his second wife.

Vansh and Riddhima come downstairs and Aryan tells Vansh that a girl in a red dress was seen shooting Vansh. Riddhima worries and calls someone, telling him that she needs to find Vansh's hideout. She follows Vansh's office and Vansh tells Angre that someone is following them and is also listening to everything they say. Vansh catches Riddhima and she tells him that she was searching for a book to read. Vansh then asks her what happened when he fainted for nearly 7 hours. Riddhima says she fainted too and asks him if he doubts her. Vansh says he does not doubt her but is worried for her.

Riddhima sees Vansh's wound and asks him to take painkillers. Vansh enquires about their baby and Riddhima says their baby is fine. At night, Riddhima comes to an unknown place and calls for Chang. A man named Vyom meets her and introduces himself. He asks Riddhima for the diamond and she promises to get it delivered soon. Meanwhile, Vansh wakes up and looks for Riddhima. He later finds the red dress in Riddhima's cupboard.