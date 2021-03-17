Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 17: Riddhima Steals Vansh's Diamonds

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 17 episode, Riddhima goes to steal the diamonds but the alarm rings. A flashback starts and Dadi asks Riddhima where she had been, for a long time. Anupriya also enquires about the same and Riddhima says she went to the doctor. Dadi asks her not to go alone, at this hour. Dadi enquires what the doctor told her and she says he asked to rest and her stomach pain will go away. Riddhima comes to her room and finds a dress and a teddy on the bed. Vansh watches her from the live camera and goes to his room when she throws the teddy away. When Vansh comes to Riddhima's room and finds her dressed in the red dress, hiding behind the curtain.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode written update: Riddhima dances for Vansh and also flirts with him. She asks him why he gifted her a red dress and he tells her he wanted to see if the colour red suits her. Riddhima tells him every colour suits her and Vansh enquires how many coloured dresses does she have. They flirt with each other and the flashback goes off. Riddhima goes to Vansh's office, to find the diamonds when the alarm goes off and Riddhima gets caged. Angre, Vansh and Aryan come there and are left shocked to see Riddhima there. She tells Vansh that she came to see the underground office.

Vansh asks Riddhima to tell the truth behind her trailing in his office, in his absence. Riddhima says she came there to find something precious and she cannot mention that thing. Vansh asks her to tell him the truth. Riddhima tells Vansh that she came to look for her heart, which he has stolen. Vansh tells her that her heart is not some document for him to keep in his office and tells her that he won't return it. Riddhima playfully points a gun at his heart and Vansh tells her it's his Dada's rifle, and she cannot play with it. After Riddhima leaves, Vansh tells Angre that he needs to find out what happened when he was unconscious.

Meanwhile, Kabir is tied by someone and that person gets him food. Riddhima goes back to Vansh's office and enters the passcode. She goes to the fish tank and says Vansh was looking at the fish tank every now and then which means there is something in the fish tank. She spots the diamonds in there and takes them to Vyom. The get into a banter there and Vyom says he has Vansh's pride as well as his diamonds now. Meanwhile, Vansh suspects Riddhima's behaviour and also finds out his diamonds are missing.