'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update March 18: Riddhima Held At Gunpoint By Vansh

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 18 episode, Vansh comes to Riddhima and tells her that he knows she has stolen the diamonds. He starts questioning Riddhima and a flashback, 12 hours back starts. Vansh is in the office and he throws the box, angrily asking who stole the diamonds. Aryan says Riddhima might have stolen it because she was in the basement. Angre says they cannot blame anyone like that and Aryan questions why Riddhima is missing. Dadi comes there and tells Vansh that they should not blame Riddhima but her behaviour is forcing them to blame her.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Dadi gives Vansh her husband's (Vansh's Dadaji) rifle and asks him to punish the culprit. She tells him that if Riddhima has stolen the diamonds, he should punish her too. Meanwhile, Riddhima meets Vyom and hands him the diamonds. She tells him their deal is over but Vyom says their deal has just started. He shows her Vansh's dadaji's rifle and asks her to get it for him. Riddhima accepts the deal.

The next morning, Riddhima takes the rifle and Vansh takes it from her. He says they have caught the thief and Angre tells her that they are shifting the rifle. When she questions them, they tell her that they need to find a thief and that thief should not benefit from anything. Riddhima tells Vansh that when a thief comes in front one must not hide but face them with a weapon. Vansh then tells Riddhima that his diamonds are stolen and Riddhima gives him a startling look. She wishes him luck and leaves the room when Vansh asks Angre to take care of the rifle.

Riddhima goes to Vyom and tells him that she cannot steal the rifle. Vyom asks her to repeat what she says and when Riddhima tells him she cannot steal the rifle he chokes her. He tells her that she's Vansh's wife and she should do as he says. Riddhima agrees with him. Dadi explains to Vansh that Riddhima might have stolen the diamonds. Vansh says Riddhima is the daughter-in-law of their house and she cannot do anything as such. Dadi explains that Anupriya is also the daughter-in-law of their house and greed does not see relations. Later, Aryan and Ishani see Riddhima coming from somewhere.

Ishani says Vansh gave Riddhima a lot of freedom and he does not ask her about her whereabouts. Aryan drags Riddhima and asks her to confess if she stole the diamonds. Riddhima confesses that she stole the diamonds and Aryan points a gun to shoot her. Vansh comes there and frees Riddhima but when Aryan tells him about Riddhima's confession, he points a gun at her. Meanwhile, Siya comes there and tells Vansh that someone has come to meet him. Vansh comes and meets Vyom. They hug each other and share a friendly laugh. Vyom gifts Vansh a violin and greets Riddhima. Vansh questions Vyom how he knows Riddhima and Vyom says he needs to know everything about his enemies and friends.