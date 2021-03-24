Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 24: Vansh & Riddhima Try To Get The Black Box

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 24 episode, Vansh is seen on call and he talks about some consignment. Dadi comes there with Chanchal and makes Vansh get up from the chair. She sits on it and enquires about Riddhima. Vansh says he has not decided anything yet. Dadi then tells Vansh that they did not get the things they lost and Vansh is wasting time. She says she has now taken matters into her own hands and Vansh will not be allowed to sit on the chair and his rights will be taken away. Vansh agrees with Dadi's conditions.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 24 Written Update

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update: Aryan meets a girl named Kiara and takes a picture of her. When he returns home, he looks at her picture and admires her beauty. Ishani comes to him and asks him about the girl in the picture, and Aryan tells her how he met Kiara. Siya and Ishani tease him and Siya says Chanchal will break all her fingers when she sees the picture of Kiara shoving a finger at him. Vansh comes home and searches for Riddhima. She calls out for him and he runs to her. Riddhima pulls Vansh into the bathroom and the two romance.

Vansh pulls Riddhima closer and she asks him to kiss her. Vansh tells her how she has teased him and now he won't spare her. Vansh gets a call from Angre who informs that their consignment has reached the city and that the black box is here too. Vansh gets happy when he hears this and Riddhima listens to their entire conversation. Later, Riddhima calls Vyom and tells him about the black box. Vyom asks Riddhima to get the box before it reaches Vansh so that their deal is complete. Riddhima agrees and gets back to work. Aryan reaches Kiara's house and asks her guard to let him in. The guard denies and Aryan shows him a picture of Kiara. The guard says he has not seen the girl before and this leaves Aryan wondering about Kiara's identity.

Later, Vansh reaches the club and Kiara gets ready to leave for the club with the black box. She reaches the club and signals Vansh to get the box. Riddhima collides with Kiara and notices the bag in her hand. Riddhima sees Vansh and hides from him. She gets a message on her phone and realises she saw the same bag in Kiara's hand.

