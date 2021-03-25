Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 25: How Will Vansh Expose The Fake Riddhima?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 25 episode, Vansh keeps looking for the black box and finds Kiara. As Kiara signals him, he reaches her but Riddhima snatches the bag and runs away. She hides near a cabinet and opens the bag, only to find it empty. It is then revealed that Vansh got the black box. Later, Riddhima comes near Vansh and sprays something on his face, snatching the black box from him. As Riddhima tries to flee, someone hits on her head and she loses the box. Vyom waits for the black box and as soon as Riddhima reaches there, she starts blaming him for taking away the black box. However, Vyom asks her not to blame him and give him the black box, before she starts facing serious consequences for joking with him.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update March 25

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode shows how Riddhima argues with Vyom about who hurt her. She says if he did not hurt her, Vansh might have hurt her. Meanwhile, Angre informs Vansh that Riddhima had left the house an hour before them. Vansh scolds Angre for calling fake Riddhima their bhabhi (sister-in-law), who came to destroy them and their plans. When Angre asks Vansh about the phone call he got, he says the phone call was also faux and the fake Riddhima is playing a game with them.

Vansh recalls a flashback and tells Angre that he remembers hitting Riddhima's head and injuring her while she came to get the black box and was almost successful. He was about to unmask Riddhima and expose her when he heard the police siren and left before he could get into trouble. Vansh comes back to reality and asks Angre to keep the black box safely. He tells him that they will not wait for Riddhima to come up with another lie today and he can't wait to expose her. Riddhima comes home injured and everyone enquires about her injury. Vansh gives Angre a look and tells him she's come up with another drama.

Vansh takes Riddhima to their room and dresses her injury. Vansh gives her some medicines and asks her to rest. She looks at him lovingly and he asks her why she has been staring at him. Riddhima starts flirting with him and tells him she loves him. Riddhima says she called Anupriya after she met with the accident because she was scared. She says she tried to call him (Vansh) but his phone was busy. Vansh says he was busy finding something he lost and she knows him well. Riddhima agrees with him and Vansh checks her wound. He says it is good that she got saved since the cut is deep.

Riddhima says Dadi had told her that God always saves good people. Vansh taunts her and says that Dadi also says that people who have committed a lot of sins cannot be saved, even by God. Vansh and Riddhima play a question-answer round and Vansh asks Riddhima what he hates the most. When Riddhima replies he hates lies and liars, he says he also hates cheaters, like her. Vansh says he knows that the woman in front of him is not Riddhima, but an imposter.

Image source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2