Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 26, 2021: Vansh Confronts The Fake Riddhima

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 26 episode, Siya asks Vansh to teach her some salsa dance moves but Vansh refuses. Riddhima comes and tells Siya that she can teach her better than Vansh and she challenges him. Meanwhile, Aryan waits for Kiara, who comes and meets him and they flirt with each other. Aryan brings Kiara home and Ishani tells Aryan that their house is not some Dharmshala, for him to bring anyone home. Aryan asks her not to be rude and instead welcome Kiara home open-heartedly. Ishani enquires with Kiara, about her parents and she replies they live in the US. She tells Ishani that she is a graphic designer. Kiara notices Ishani being irked by her and tells Aryan she will leave his house. Aryan stops her and says she will stay in the VR mansion itself. Chanchal comes and asks Aryan about Kiara, to which Ishani replies Kiara is her to-be daughter in law.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update March 26

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Chanchal taunts Aryan that she will light up the entire house, rather than accepting Kiara as her daughter-in-law. Vansh and Riddhima dance in their room and Siya leaves when she gets a call. Kiara and Aryan come there and Kiara compliments Vansha and Riddhima, saying that they are made for each other. Kiara notices Riddhima and says that she saw her at the club last night. Riddhima says she went to the mall and not any club but Kiara is adamant that she saw Riddhima wearing a long hoodie. She also says that they bumped into each other but Riddhima avoids Kiara and leaves the room. Aryan takes Kiara to the lounge, as instructed by Vansh.

Angre then asks Vansh if Kiara saw the fake Riddhima in the pub. Vansh avoids Angre's question and instead asks him to keep the black box safely since many people have been eyeing it. Angre checks the keys to the box and asks Vansh what is inside the black box. Vansh says the box has dynamite and anyone who gets it will become the king of the underworld. Vansh gives Angre access to his safe and asks him to keep the black box there. Riddhima hears their conversation and calls Vyom, informing him about the safe and the box. Vyom gives Riddhima one last chance to get the black box and she proceeds to the safe.

As Riddhima proceeds to the safe to get the black box, she finds it shocking to see Vansh and Angre there. Vansh says no family member steals in their own house unless it is not a family member at all. Vansh holds Riddhima and asks her to tell the story from the beginning. Vansh asks her to speak up the truth but Riddhima starts joking with him. She flirts with him to distract him but Vansh remains stubborn and asks her to answer his question. Vansh takes Riddhima to the poolside and pushes her into the pool angrily. He gets into the pool and questions her. Riddhima says she only wanted to see what's inside the box and keeps telling him that she's his Riddhima. However, Vansh does not believe her and she gets close to kiss him.

Image Source: Still from the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2