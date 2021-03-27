'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update March 27: Dadi Plans To Kill Riddhima

In the March 27 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, we see Vansh in a dilemma of finding the real Riddhima. At the same time, a secret package containing a bomb explodes in the mansion. Vansh tries his best to keep the family safe and unharmed. Dadi gets impressed with his concern for the family while Vyom reminds Siya of their deal. Check out the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update as the recent episode was filled with many interesting and unexpected moments.

'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update

Vansh in dilemma

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 27 episode opens up with Vansh and Riddhima sharing intimate moments in the pool. However, soon Vansh’s dilemma tools him over as he doubts Riddhima’s real identity. He is firm on his belief that she’s the fake and disguised one as he goes on to talk about “his” Riddhima’s elegant and truthful personality.

However, Riddhima taunts Vansh that he never understood her real persona. She says, “your Riddhima” can make your life and even ruin it completely. She feels pity for him as he fails to understand her real identity. Fueled by her taunts, Vansh gets angry and points a gun at her, and warns her to tell the truth. And their conversation gets interrupted due to a huge explosion at the mansion.

The secret package and explosion

Hearing the sound, both Vansh and Riddhima head toward the house. Angre, Kiara, and Ishaani too gather around as they question the explosion. Worrying about Dadi, Vansh asks Angre to open up all the windows of the mansion to let the smoke pass out. Later, Angre finds out the secret package someone had sent for Riddhima had the smoke bomb.

Meanwhile, Siya seems to be the missing one in the house. Riddhima and Anupriya urge Vansh to look out for Siya. Vansh finds an injured Siya and takes her to the nearby room. Amidst all the chaos, Vyom too enters the house citing he heard about the blast. Venting out in anger, Vansh asks him to leave the house immediately and says he is old enough to look after her family. Dadi gets impressed by Vansh’s concern for the family.

Dadi asks Aryan to kill Riddhima

Dadi gets worried about Vansh's behavior as he delves more into finding the real Riddhima. She makes him realise how cruel Riddhima is but Vansh disagrees with everything. Dadi summons Aryan to kill Riddhima, but Vansh restricts him from doing so. He says that he will find the real Riddhima first and then they can decide what to do with the "fake and disguised" one.

Vyom gets into Siya’s room concerning her health. He reminds Siya of their date and indulges in a conversation. Furthermore, he reveals to Siya that he saved her life by sending the bomb to Riddhima. A confused and furious Siya bashes him on his selfish behaviour. Vyom asks Siya to get the black box for him. She reminds him that ‘killing’ is not a part of their deal. Vyom agrees and asks her to complete the deal.

