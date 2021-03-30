Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 29: Vansh Lies About Riddhima's Death

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 29 episode, Vansh questions Riddhima about her identity and she tells him that he must tell her who she is. Riddhima looks into Vansh's eyes and questions him to recognise his Riddhima. Vansh tells her that she's lying and he knows the person standing in front of him is Vyom's wife and not Riddhima. Vansh vows to find his Riddhima and leaves from there. Siya misses Riddhima and starts crying. Vyom gives a call to Siya and she reveals Riddhima's death to him. He asks Siya if she is sure that Riddhima is dead and Siya tells him that yes, her sister-in-law is dead.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 29 Written Update

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update: Vyom calms down Siya and tells her that he will make sure everything is fine. He tells her that he will come home and meet her parents and family. Siya smiles and Vyom cuts the calls. Vyom thinks of destroying Vansh and cuts the call, only to find Vansh in his house. Vansh holds Vyom at gunpoint and questions him about Riddhima. Vyom says his wife is dead and Vansh has killed his wife Riddhima. Vansh tells Vyom that he knows the latter sent his wife to the VR mansion to help him out and that Riddhima too, is very much alive.

Vyom leaves from there and calls someone. He says Vansh is fooling us and he did not kill his wife. Vansh burns Vyom's chair and leaves from there. Siya thinks about Vyom when Ishani comes there and pulls her leg. When she notices Siya smiling for no reason, she tells her that these are signs of 'a disease called love'. Ishani asks Siya about the guy she has been thinking about and Siya says it is Vyom. Ishani seems impressed with Siya's choice and says that Vyom is rich, smart, and also dangerous which is thrilling. Siya asks Ishani about her relationship with Angre and she calls it a joke. Siya says Ishani's ego is stopping her from loving Angre and she should let it go. Ishani leaves from there irritated by Siya's lecture.

Vyom comes and seeks Dadi's blessings. He tells Dadi that Vansh did not kill Riddhima and he has confirmed it. Dadi slaps Vyom and tells him that she knows he was a part of the plan and was helping Riddhima in stealing their ancestral rifle and diamonds. As Dadi leaves, Vyom taunts Vansh that a big storm is awaiting him and later goes to Dadi's room. Vyom taunts Dadi and asks if she is hiding an old truth or regret and she asks him how dare he enters her room. Vyom warns Dadi not to open her mouth or he will expose her truth and even Vansh will start hating her then. Dadi worries and calls Vansh, asking him to throw Vyom out of the house. Vyom leaves the house and promises to come back, to expose Dadi. Vansh questions Dadi about Vyom and he distracts her. Later, Vansh goes to meet Riddhima and she asks how dare he tie her up.

