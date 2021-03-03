Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 3: Riddhima Escapes From The Hospital

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's March 3 episode starts with Riddhima coming back to consciousness and running to save her and her baby's life. She runs from the doctors and the nurses while the doctor asks the ward boy to catch her. Meanwhile, Vansh calls up their family doctor and asks him not to abort Riddhima's baby, and threatens to kill him. The doctor says Riddhima never came to him and Vansh realises Riddhima is in deep trouble. Vansh calls the city medical board when Riddhima gets dizzy and lies on the stretcher. The ward boy thinks its a dead body and Riddhima thanks God for saving her.

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 25: Riddhima Is Suspicious Of Daima's Behaviour

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vansh learns that Riddhima is in a hospital or clinic which is not registered. Meanwhile, the ward boy takes Riddhima to the cremation ground and gets the final rites done. Meanwhile, Vansh worries for Riddhima and cries thinking that his baby is getting away from him. He says he cannot forgive himself for committing such a bad crime. One person goes to light Riddhima's pyre when Vansh hears the temple bells. He reaches the temple and gets down on his knees to climb the stairs.

Vansh lights a lamp on his palm and tells God that he made a huge mistake of not accepting his baby. He prays to know where Riddhima is. A person comes ahead to light up Riddhima's pyre when she wakes up and runs away. She notices the ward boys running behind her and changes her direction. The doctor gets a call from someone to kill Riddhima. The doctor then calls the ward boys and asks them to chase Riddhima and not spare her alive. He aims a gun at Riddhima but she ducks it and saves herself.

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update February 26: Riddhima To Find Out Who's Harming Her?

Kabir goes to Aryan and Chanchal and keeps a gun near them. He asks them to tell him the truth. Aryan and Chanchal ask how he knows that they are the ones causing harm to Vansh and Riddhima's baby. Kabir tells them that it is obvious that they hate the unborn child and adds that he is a policeman. Kabir leaves the room and tells Aryan and Chanchal to tell him the truth before he kills them.

The ward boys argue with each other as they run behind Riddhima. Meanwhile, she recalls Vansh's words and leaves from the location. Vansh calls Angre and enquires about Riddhima. Angre says he did not find Riddhima in the nearby hospitals. Vansh decides to visit the unregistered hospitals and look for his wife. Later, he comes home and thinks about Riddhima. He hugs their picture when Riddhima reaches home and calls out for him.

Also Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For March 2 - Riddhima Feels Her Life Is In Danger

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 24 : Riddhima Finds Out Anupriya's Secret?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.