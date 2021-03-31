Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 31: Vansh Still On A Quest To Find Riddhima?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 31 episode, a flashback starts with Vansh instructing Angre to kill Riddhima. When Angre questions Vansh's decision to kill Riddhima, he hands him a dart and says the dart has a serum that will make Riddhima unconscious for a while and blood will ooze out of her body. Vansh tells Angre that Aryan will try hard to see if Riddhima is alive and still find her dead. As the flashback ends, Riddhima starts screaming at Vansh, questioning him how she's alive even when he shot her. Vansh asks Riddhima to answer his questions and she cries, telling him that she did not do anything. Giving up, Riddhima finally tells Vansh to kill her.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Aryan gets drunk and is angry over what Vansh did to him. Chanchal scolds him and says that he should have killed Riddhima and dadi would have taken care of the sin he committed. Kiara comes there and Chanchal glances at her angrily. Chanchal and Kiara get into an argument when Aryan saves her. She sits with him and asks him if drinks his scotch with water. She then tells him that Vansh likes to drink it neat and starts praising Vansh. Aryan gets jealous of Vansh but Kiara keeps praising him. To show off, Aryan drinks his scotch neat but ends up coughing. Kiara teases him that this is the difference between him and Vansh and leaves from the place. Aryan throws his glass in anger.

Vansh spots Angre and Riddhima together on Camera. He goes out and finds Kiara fallen on the ground. He enquires how she fell and she says she heard someone and got her foot twisted. He suggests calling Aryan but Kiara shows her disappointment and asks Vansh to massage her foot. Vansh does as she asks and Kiara thanks him. Meanwhile, Riddhima asks if he too does not think she is the real Riddhima.

Angre does not say anything and Riddhima says she chose him for Ishani because she finds him the perfect match for her as he respects women. Angre gets a call and he leaves from there, entering his room. Ishani thinks about Siya's words and tries to get close to Angre. She pushes him on the bed and tries to get close to him. The next morning, Dadi throws away a picture of Riddhima and Vansh walks into the room. He promises Dadi that he will bring back their pride and luck in life again as promised. Dadi asks him to do so as soon as possible and Vansh nods in acceptance.

Vansh goes to Riddhima and unties her. She drinks water and he ties her again when Angre asks him to stop. Vansh asks about Riddhima and she says she's right in front of him. Vansh asks her to prove it and she reminds him of the time she met him and the time they spent time alone. Vansh says she's not his Riddhima and is his enemy. Vansh goes to his office and sleeps when someone comes and chokes him. Angre enters the room and asks Vansh if he called and Vansh replies no, he did not, wondering what happened in the room.

