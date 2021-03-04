'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update March 4: Riddhima Lies To Vansh About Their Child

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 4 episode, Anupriya fixes her wig in her room when someone walks in and speaks to her about Riddhima and Vansh's relationship. Later, Riddhima comes home and calls out for Vansh. Vansh reaches her and hugs her, thanking god because she came home safely. Vansh asks Riddhima if their baby is fine and Riddhima pushes him away, asking which baby is Vansh talking about. Aryan reminds Riddhima not to speak to Vansh rudely but she says Vansh did not want to become a father and now it has happened as he wished.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Riddhima shouts at Vansh and says that he forced her to go to the abortion centre. She tells Dadi that she saw Vansh's signature on the consent letter which permitted the abortion. She congratulates him and tells him his mission is accomplished. Riddhima goes to her room angrily and Chanchal, Aryan, and Anupriya smile. Riddhima recalls Rudra's words and tells Vansh that she knows he did not do this.

Riddhima says that she knows his signature well and knows that he did not sign it. She says that someone is keeping an eye on them and she wanted to make that person believe that he is succeeding in his plan. Meanwhile, Anupriya tells a person that killing Riddhima's baby was the first step of their plan and they will have to remove Riddhima from Vansh's life forever. Riddhima says that their child is fine and she needs to find out who tried to harm her and her baby. She decides to expose that person and says till then, Vansh will have to stay away from her.

Riddhima waits for Vansh to come back and he comes back drunk. He tells Riddhima that he's celebrating just as she told him to do. He says someone told him he can never be a good father and that is why he did not express the happiness of becoming a father. He asks Riddhima how he can hurt their own baby. Riddhima cries when Vansh says she snatched his happiness and victory from him. Riddhima tries to tell Vansh the truth when she sees a shadow in the window. She decides to not tell Vansh the truth but is adamant about exposing the person who hurt her and her baby, soon.

