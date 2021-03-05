'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update March 5: Rudra Helps Riddhima Uncover The Truth

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 5 episode, Anupriya meets her partner in crime for a drink and takes off her fake nose. She says she accomplished her mission and has managed to separate Vansh and Riddhima by killing the baby. She adds that Riddhima snatched her son, her property, and also her power and sent her to jail. She adds that she's happy to see Riddhima's tears and celebrates with her partner. Later, Anupriya doubts her partner and says that if she does not kill her partner, she might be exposed and her plans will fail. She points a gun at her partner but the person pushes her and pours kerosene on her, lighting up a fire. Anupriya gets scared but realises her partner only scared her with water and that there is no kerosene on her. She plans to kill Riddhima before she gets exposed.

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Anupriya brings a bomb and decides to attach it to Riddhima's body, to kill her. Vansh wakes up and tries to recollect what happened last night. Riddhima gets him lemon juice and makes him drink it. He keeps asking what happened last night but she does not answer. Vansh notices marks on Riddhima's body and enquires who hurt her. Vansh recalls his conversation with Riddhima and hurts himself. Riddhima stops him but he says that he hurt her and wants to pay for it. Anupriya comes to Riddhima and Vansh's room when it's empty. She implants a bomb in their room and says Riddhima will die in the next 5 hours and her task will be completed.

Ishani orders some beauty products and a man comes to their door with a parcel. Aryan asks the man to hand over the parcel to him, but he denies saying that he was instructed to hand over the parcel to Riddhima. Chanchal sees the name on it and says if Rudra is dead how can he send a parcel for Riddhima. The man says the parcel was given to him 10 days back and he was instructed to give it to Riddhima. Aryan tells the delivery boy that Riddhima isn't at home and he should hand over the parcel to him. But Riddhima comes there and receives the parcel.

Aryan, Ishani, and Chanchal wonder what's in the box while Riddhima finds a note with the box. She decides not to open the box in front of others. Later, Angre asks Vansh if he is ready to take such a big step in his business. Vansh says he has no other option instead of using his mother's prized possession. Someone overhears this entire conversation and watches Vansh opening his locker and taking out a Ruby. Vansh tells Angre that the ruby costs Rs. 25 thousand crores and instructs Angre to announce that the person who helps him find his diamonds will be rewarded with this ruby. Angre does as said.

Later, Kabir comes there and tries to open the locker but gets a shock. He decides to steal it and destroy Vansh completely. Riddhima reads the note which says that there is a key in the box. The note says that all the answers Riddhima has been searching for are in the locker, in the kitchen. Riddhima goes to the kitchen when Kabir comes there and asks if Riddhima wants anything. Riddhima says something and falls into Kabir's arms. Vansh comes there and is shocked to see Kabir and Riddhima together in the kitchen.

