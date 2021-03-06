'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update March 6: Vansh Saves Riddhima From Anupriya's Plot

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 6 episode, Vansh scolds Ishani and points a gun at her. He tells Ishani that if she tried to harm him, he still would have forgiven her but she tried to kill his baby and Riddhima. Riddhima tries to stop him and says they cannot treat people the way they treat us. She asks Vansh to forgive Ishani and let bygones be bygones. Meanwhile, Ishani taunts Vansh for hiding the truth behind the death of Riddhima's parents and Kabir's father. Riddhima gives a puzzled look to Vansh.

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Ishani reveals that Vansh spent four years in juvenile for the sake of his sister. She says she was driving the car that caused Riddhima's parents' death. Vansh breaks down and cries while Riddhima consoles him. Riddhima thanks Ishani for telling her the truth and says she respects Vansh even more now. Vansh then tells Ishani not to call him her brother anymore. Vansh and Riddhima come back to their room and she reveals to him that their baby is safe and sound. While the time bomb in their room ticks, Vansh cries happily and asks Riddhima to repeat what she said. He hugs her happily and thanks her for everything.

Anupriya sees Riddhima and Vansh enter their room together and thinks they will die together. Meanwhile, Vansh asks Riddhima for forgiveness and says he's happy to feel like a responsible father for the first time. He gets a stash and a trophy that says Mom to be and Dad to be and asks Riddhima to wear it. Vansh holds Riddhima in his arms and counts. While the bomb explodes, Anupriya smiles and thinks her mission is complete. Everyone gathers outside Riddhima and Vansh's room to know what happened when the two come out safely.

Kabir and Dadi inquire about the sound when Vansh recalls how he heard the beeping sound of the bomb. He checks his room and finds a bomb under his bed. He throws the bomb away and saves his life as well as Riddhima's. Later, he lies to everyone that the geyser in his bathroom overheated at it burst. Riddhima and Vansh wonder if Ishani or Kabir did this. While Riddhima says Ishani cannot harm her brother, Vansh says Kabir cannot plot this.

On the other hand, Kabir plots another plan and tells Chang about Vansh's prized possession. He takes the help of Aryan and tells him about the thousand crores worth of ruby in Vansh's locker. Aryan and Kabir decide to make a huge theft in the VR mansion. Later, Vansh surprises Riddhima to make her happy. He says he wanted to spend the night with his wife and his baby to make her forget the problems in her past.

