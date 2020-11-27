'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update November 26: Kabir Thinks Riddhima Is Playing Game

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 26 episode starts with Riddhima touching Dadi’s feet and saying that she’s getting a lookalike home and there’s no way to stop Kabir and Anupriya. She continues to say that as soon as she tells her the truth, she will be annoyed. Riddhima says that she is ready to accept the punishment and she wishes that she succeeds in the battle to save her family. Later she meets Vihaan and gives him the bad news. Vihaan says that she got the advance payment before time. She responds to him that it was difficult for her to arrange 48 lakh rupees and asks him if he cannot understand how much she needs him.

Riddhima sees Vansh’s watch and recalls his memories. In the next scene, she gives Vihaan the watch and says that he can keep the watch till she gives him money and then he can return it to her. She further says that they can sign the contract now. Vihaan responds to that by saying that both should accept each other as husband and wife. Aryan informs Kabir that Riddhima has gone out and Kabir follows her. Riddhima then sees Kabir in Vihaan’s CCTV. She says that Kabir can see Vihaan or her plan will get flop. Vihaan says that she should get normal and open the door. As soon as she opens the door, Kabir says that he caught her red-handed. He then goes inside and sees the old man. Vihaan disguises himself as an old man. Riddhima says that once he was an orphanage manager. Vihaan asks them to take his blessings.

Moreover, Anupriya goes to a jeweller to write Kabir’s name on mangalsutra. She then learns that Riddhima sold all her jewellery for 48 lakh rupees. Anupriya informs Kabir about the same. Kabir thinks that Riddhima is playing some big game. Later, Riddhima says that Vihaan doesn’t need to know why she is doing all this. She asks him to simply sign the contract. Riddhima says that three hours are left for her marriage. Riddhima asks Kabir to be on time.

Precap: Riddhima calls Vihaan and tells him that it's only two hours to go for marriage. She asks him to come soon. Later he responds to her that he will be on time. She asks him to hurry and disconnects the call. Kabir is shown entering Vihaan’s place carrying a gun. Vihaan then opens the door and is shocked to find Kabir outside.

