'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update October 30: Vansh Realises Truth About Riddhima

The episode starts with Anupriya apologising to Riddhima as because of her, Ridhima's sargi fell down. Ishani also starts saying to her mother that no there is no point in apologising as a bad omen has already happened now. Right at the moment, Vansh arrives with a sargi plate for Ishani, but since Ishani seemed to have received her Sargi plate already, Vansh decides to give the sargi plate he bought, to Riddhima, he then asks Anupriya to give the sargi plate to Riddhima herself. Anupriya does so and gets frustrated that her plan to keep Riddhima hungry throughout the whole day failed after all. Read on to know more about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 October 30 episode shows that Riddhima has kept a grand puja at the house where she has made all the arrangements for the puja on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Riddhima takes part in all the puja arrangements and Dadi gets impressed by her dedication. Meanwhile, Vansh comes to Riddhima and bings some almonds for her so that she can eat them while no one is watching her. But Riddhima refuses to do so that she wants to complete her vrat with full traditions and refuses to eat the almonds. While the two are talking, a veiled person reaches in the room and adds something to the puja diya.

Vansh and Riddhima conduct puja

Riddhima, Dadi, Anupriya and Ishani then sit for the puja. Just when Riddhima lights up the diya that was earlier spiked by the veiled person, she starts coughing. However Ishani and Anupriya indicate Riddhima to that if the puja is stopped in between then it would be a bad omen, so Riddhima still tries to do the puja but can't help due to the fumes of the diya that makes her cough unbearably. Vansh then completes the puja on Riddhima's behalf. It was later shown that it was Ishani who had spiked the diya in the first place.

Vansh gets terrified thinking Riddhima heard his conversations on the phone

Later, Vansh is in talks with Angre who tells her that the girl is getting fits. Vansh then tells Angre to keep this matter between themselves only and not tell it to anyone else. Just then Riddhima comes out of the washroom of the same room and Vansh feels shocked thinking she might have heard everything. But Riddhima takes out her earbuds and Vansh sighs in relief. Later she gifts a watch to Vansh. Vansh then promises to keep the watch safely with him forever. He then starts coughing out of the blue, so Riddhima offers him a glass of water, but Vansh tells her that he will not have water. Riddhima then learns that he also kept a fast for her.

Vansh comes to know about Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode ended with Riddhima deciding to tell everything about her past to Vansh, as she thinks that now she should be completely honest with Vansh. In the same time, Ishani shows Riddhima's video where she is coming out of Vansh's car and then accuses Riddhima of being the spy in the house. Vansh is infuriated at the thought that Riddhima has betrayed him, he then decides to take revenge on Riddhima.

