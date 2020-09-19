'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 18, 2020: Mrs. D’Souza Gets Murdered

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 18, 2020, starts as Mrs. D'Souza trying to flee. She wants to tell the truth to Riddhima. But then a person wearing yellow gloves nabs her and takes her away somewhere. Riddhima does not find Mrs. D'Souza where they were supposed to meet and on the other hand, that mysterious person injects Mrs. D'Souza. Riddhima becomes worried about all these events and also expresses the same to Dhruv. However, Dhruv dismisses all her concerns saying that she is only imagining these things. Dhruv also says that Riddhima may be undergoing some mental disbalance for which she is imagining things to which she refuses.

Meanwhile, that mysterious person drags a dead Mrs. D'Souza. Riddhima begins to get suspicious of Aryan after seeing yellow gloves in his bag. The next scene takes place with everyone in the dinner table where Dadi says that such small fights only make relationships better in a family. Aryan founds something in the curry which he is then about to eat. It is revealed to be Mrs. D'Souza's earrings according to Chanchal. She also expresses her anger on Mrs. D'Souza for preparing the food in a careless manner and goes on to call her.

Anupriya says that Mrs. D'Souza is not answering after which Dhruv asks Angre to find out the latter's whereabouts. Soon, someone's blood starts dropping on the rice, and out of nowhere, Mrs. D'Souza's body falls on the dinner table leaving everyone in shock. Riddhima also starts panicking even more after seeing Mrs. D'Souza sporting yellow gloves while Dhruv consoles her.

Later Riddhima tells everyone that Dadi slept with great difficulty. Riddhima says that she still cannot believe that Mrs. D'Souza can be the yellow-gloves culprit who tried to kill them all when she was herself going to tell Riddhima about the actual whereabouts of the culprit. Their uncle comes to the room and tells them that Mrs. D'Souza was undergoing some mental problems and has also left a suicide note in her room. Riddhima still doubts the situation and tells them that Mrs. D'Souza would have confided in her if there was any problem with her.

