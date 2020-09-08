'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 7, 2020: Ridhima Accused Of Sunny's Murder

In the September 7 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Sunny helps Ridhima to dig up the dead body of Ragini. However, Aryan interrupts her and lies that Dadi had called her inside. Ridhima returns in the mansion only to uncover Aryan’s lie and news of the tragic murder of Sunny. Things take an interesting twist when Aryan accuses Ridhima of murder but Vansh defends her. Will Ridhima be able to find the real murderer?

The episode begins with Ridhima and Sunny digging up Ragini’s grave but when Aryan arrives there, Sunny hides behind the tree. Aryan tells Ridhima that Dadi has called her inside the mansion. She complies and goes to meet Dadi. In the mansion, when Ridhima asked Dadi the reason for calling her, she finds that Aryan lied to her. Ridhima is wondering why Aryan was keen to get her inside the mansion

Ishani discovers Sunny’s dead body

Suddenly, Ishani shouts Sunny’s name loudly. When everyone reaches outside, they see Sunny’s body covered in blood. Angre asks everyone to get back and checks his pulse. He informs everyone that Sunny has passed away. Shocked Ridhima cries bitterly blaming herself for involving Sunny in her mission. Ridhima swears that she will find out who had taken Sunny’s life so brutally.

Aryan accuses Ridhima of murder

While everyone is calming Ishani, Aryan accuses Ridhima of Sunny’s murder showing everyone a video. He tells everyone that Ridhima is carrying the murder weapon and also he saw them both at the murder spot. At the same time, Angre checks the CCTV footage and informs everyone that there are no forced signs of anyone entering the VR mansion. The murderer is one of the family members. Aryan takes advantage of the situation and says that the video of Ridhima digging something outside is proof that she is the murderer.

Vansh defends Ridhima

Baffled Ridhima tries to make everyone understand that Aryan’s lying. She points out that he lied to her in the morning and wanted her to be back in the mansion. Rudra warns her to not put the blame on her son. Ridhima tries to justify herself in front of everyone but Vansh comes to her rescue. Vansh declares he is sure that Ridhima is innocent. Even Dadi scolds Aryan for blaming his sister-in-law.

Vansh stand by Ridhima

Shocked Ridhima is wondering why Vansh decided to support her. While Ishani blames Ridhima for ruining her special day, Anupriya asks Vansh to throw Ridhima out of the house. Later, in the corridor, Ridhima bumps into Vansh who asks her to be careful but assures that he knows she hasn’t killed anyone. When he is about to leave, Ridhima grabs his wrist, Vansh intertwines his fingers with her and smiles. They lock eyes but Ridhima leaves his hand immediately. Ridhima admits that she went to the garden to find evidence against him. Vansh asked her to concentrate on saving herself. He moves her hair behind and tells her that she is precious and needs to be careful. Ridhima wonders why Vansh is behaving so strange. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marajawan 2.

