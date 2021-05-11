Ishq Mein Marjawan Actor Helly Shah Asks Fans To 'hang In There'; Sends Love & Positivity

Helly Shah, one of the lead artists from the popular television show Ishq Mein Marjawan has been sharing glimpses of her fun vacation mode on social media. She recently dropped in yet another glimpse of her stunning look filled with ‘love and positivity’ and assured all her fans that everything will be alright.

Helly Shah spreading love and positivity asking fans to hang in there

Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Helly Shah recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these beautiful photos of herself enjoying a fun time around the greens. In the first photo, she can be seen standing on a wooden passage with a background filled with some lush green plants. She can also be seen wearing a comfy white sleeveless dress with some intricate embroidery all over it. She paired it with a classy pendant along with a set of see-through footwear. As she showcased her left profile in the camera in her first picture, she chose to pose differently in her next one with sunshine pouring all over her face.

In the caption, she stated ‘love and positivity’ and added a heart and an eye-shaped amulet symbol next to it. She then urged all her fans to ‘hang in there’ and stated how everything will soon be alright.

Many of the fans loved Helly Shah’s photos on Instagram and stated in the comments how she looked beautiful in her latest photos. Some of the fans also mentioned how they were waiting for the actor to post her latest photos on Instagram and even poured in heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis. Some of them even praised her look in white and dropped in flying kiss emojis. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Helly Shah’s Instagram post and see how they liked her latest photos.





Ishq Mein Marjawan actor even added another set of photos of herself on Instagram that received numerous reactions from not only her fans but also from her peer celebrities. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder top along with a long skirt. She posed for the camera while holding a pink flower in her hand with a vibrant smile on her face. Many of the celebrities like Rakshanda Khan, Milind Gadagkar, and others praised her look in her photos.

IMAGE: HELLY SHAH'S INSTAGRAM

