'Ishq Mein Marjawan' Fame Vineet Raina Opens Up About COVID-19 Recovery

Vineet Raina of Ishq Mein Marjawan fame had recently tested positive for COVID-19 on October 16, 2020. The actor took to his Instagram as he shared the news with his followers. Raina has now recovered and is stable as per the latest reports. Read on to know more details:

Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Vineet Raina talks about COVID recovery

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Vineet Raina shared the news of him testing positive for COVID-19 on October 16, 2020. He has immediately self-quarantined and taken all the required precautions. He recently told TellyChakkar that he has recovered.

The actor said that he is stable now, and his medication has been stopped and is taking supplements. He also mentioned that he will be in quarantine for another week. When asked about his upcoming projects, he said that he is only quarantined because of the virus but is looking forward to working on TV shows as well as movies. The actor also mentioned that as soon as he completely recovers, he will start giving video auditions and see how things go further.

Vineet Raina’s Instagram

The actor is quite active on his Instagram and had informed his followers through the platform about testing positive for the virus. Vineet frequently shares videos, selfies, and other snippets from his life on his Instagram feed, which are often accompanied by self-written captions.

Vineet Raina's career

Vineet Raina made his acting debut in the year 2004 in the show Tum Bin Jaoon Kahaan as Dhruv. Some of his famous works are Adaalat, Punar Vivah, Lapataganj, Udaan, Begusarai, Kaala Teeka, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and recently Ishq Mein Marjawan where he played the negative roles of Inspector Lakshya Pradhan as well as ACP Virat Raichand. He is also seen in the show Meri Gudiya playing the negative role of Rahu. Raina has also been a part of the films Janani and The Sholay Girl.

