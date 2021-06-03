'Ishq Par Zor Nahi' Fame Shagun Says She's Getting Rape Threats For Her Onscreen Character

The show Ishq Par Zor Nahi started airing on March 15 on Sony Entertainment. It quickly became an audience favourite because of the new-age love story of two people Ahaan and Ishqi, who are absolute opposites of each other. It is produced by Gul Khan and Deepti Kalwani and features Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Shagun Sharma and Rajat Verma. Recently, actor Shagun Sharma who plays the role of Sonu has come forward to talk about the rape threats that she has been receiving because of the role she plays. Shagun has been getting negative comments on her social media and she finally decided to open up.

Shagun Sharma talks about receiving negative comments

The actor took to her Twitter account to talk about people who have been bashing her for the role. She wrote about how she is in an uncomfortable situation. Her caption read, "It puts me in a very uncomfortable position when I get bashed for playing my part in a show. How do you expect the story to go on if all cards are displayed at once?? :(". Check out her tweet.

It puts me in a very uncomfortable position when I get bashed for playing my part in a show. How do you expect the story to go on if all cards are displayed at once?? :( — SHAGUN SHARMA (@shagun_sh) June 1, 2021

In an interview with India Forums, she talked about getting criticized for her roles. She said that she takes the criticism in a positive light and understand her fans' reaction and attachment to the character that she plays on screen. She added that she ignores it. Further, she talked about how things blew out of proportion and she decided to speak up. She said that she has been receiving negative comments where fans are telling her to commit suicide whereas others include rape threats. Concluding, she added that she wasn't sure if fans would understand her tweet. To her surprise, various fans came out to support her.

More about Ishq Par Zor Nahi

Currently, the show is focusing on how Ishqi broke her marriage with Mayank after getting to know that he is the one who was blackmailing Sonu with the pictures. Further, Mayank tries to set up Ishqi and portray that it was her fault. This pushes Ahaan to hunt down the families that caused disrespect and he decides to ruin Ishqi's life. The series will show a six-year gap after which the main characters meet each other.

