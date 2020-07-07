'Ishq Subhan Allah' Actor Adnan Khan Tests Negative For COVID19; Says 'very Much Relieved'

Television actor Adnan Khan, who is seen in the much-acclaimed show Ishq Subhan Allah, has been tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The actor recently revealed in an interview with a news portal about how he was not keeping too well, due to which he thought he was infected by the virus and also spoke to his recent health.

Adnan revealed that he is very much relieved that he is not suffering from coronavirus. The actor also said that he was on some heavy antibiotics due to which he is much better now. The Ishq Subhan Allah fame also revealed that due to the coronavirus, he was taking too many precautions such as having hot water the entire time and also monitoring everything with a microscope.

When asked if he was nervous while waiting for the reports, he revealed that there is not much nervousness as he had a fever that kept on reoccuring. He said that he had to very careful about it as he was in touch with his mom. Although he was maintaining some distance, he still had a responsibility towards her.

The actor also said it was not only for his mom but also with his co-stars therefore as a precautionary measure, he had to do the test. Adnan further added that the timing is such that everyone is dealing with the whole situation so even if someone shows even one symptom they tend to get scared.

During the interview, the actor also revealed that he loves working out so he used to keep exercising so that he could stay positive. Talking on the same, he said that while he was waiting for the results, the actor used to work out every single day. He said that he was trying to keep his mind at peace and therefore kept working out, thinking that there might be a cure through exercising.

The actor wants to get absolutely fine as regards the shoot and only then resume work. In the meantime, several other actors have resumed working again. From Bhagya Kundali to Ghar Par Hain Bhabiji! And Naagin 4; several series shoots have resumed and fans couldn't be happier to see their favourite shows coming back after the lockdown.

