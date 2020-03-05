'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update March 4, 2020: Kabir Denies Having Feelings For Zara

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah started with Zara sitting in her room and crying over the incident that took place. She recalls how Ruksaar insulted her in front of everyone and how Kabir denied that he loves her. Kabir then comes to her room and apologises to have said whatever he did.

He apologises for disrespecting her and their friendship. Kabir sits next to her and tells her that they can blame us for everything but he knows he has no feelings for her. He also tells Zara that he knows she does not have any feelings for him, too. He leaves Zara alone and Zara starts weeping again.

Ruksaar, on the other hand, gets happy about the chaos she created and starts dancing. She tells Zeenat that Kabir has ignored her and now she will make sure he does not become the head priest. Ruksaar then tells Zeenat that Imran will do anything Azra asks him to do and Azra will do anything Ruksaar asks her to do.

Meanwhile, Kashan brings Saima home and asks Ruksaar to clean the guest room for her. He also tells her that Saima will be staying with them in their house till the time she decides to leave India. Kabir is in his room thinking about Zara, he is caught in his own thoughts thinking about how Zara should deny that she loves him. Imran walks in with Azra.

Imran questions Kabir and asks him if he is as deserving as him to become the head priest. Imran also tells him that Kabir has insulted him and used him. Kabir on the other hand, tells Imran that he should understand him because they are friends. Imran tells him he will meet him for the meeting the next day and leaves.

Zeenat tells Kashan that he shouldn’t have brought Saima home. Shahbaz comes in and tells Zeenat that he brought Saima home because he wants to crack a business deal with her. Shahbaz then tells Zeenat that Saima won’t stay in the hotel and that Zeenat has to take care of her or else she is free to leave the house.

Zara talks to the kids when Ruksaar comes in and tells the kids that Zara will be leaving their house soon. Kabir comes in and shouts at Ruksaar demanding her to shut up. Ruksaar then tells Kabir that he has been defending Zara like his lover. Kabir tells Ruksaar that he married her because he had no other option and he also tells her that he does not love her.

Ruksaar demands Kabir to keep her as his wife and asks him to keep the kids too. Kabir goes back to his room wondering what Ruksaar wants. Zara sits in her room praying for strength. The next morning everybody waits for Imran to come and Kabir tells Jalali that he won’t win.

