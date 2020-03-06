'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update: Zara Confesses Her Love For Kabir

Zara was seen getting ready for the day as the episode of Ishq Subhan Allah started. Firdous comes to Zara and tells her about what she dreamt last night. She asks Zara if she will leave them and go away. Zara gets emotional and hugs the kid, she tells her that she won't be going anywhere. Kabir comes in and asks Zara to get ready because everybody has been waiting for them.

Ishq Subhan Allah written update March 5, 2020

Zara tells Kabir that she will get ready and come. She tries to tie her scarf but struggles in doing so. Zara asks Kabir to help her out in wearing the hijab. Kabir directs her in wearing the hijab while she keeps looking at him lovingly. After she gets ready Kabir leaves and asks her to come soon.

Salma and Irfan are having a conversation when Salma says that Zara and Kabir will be insulted today, why go there anyway? Irfan explains to her that God is with Kabir and Zara always speaks the truth. The case starts with Kabir speaking first. He tells Ruksaar that she could not take care of the kids which is why Zara had to come to their house to take care of the kids.

Also Read: 'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update | February 21,2020: Fake Kabir Takes Zara Away

Kabir also says that Zara does everything out of love and never takes salary for whatever she does. He also adds that Zara devotes her money and time to the kids so there is no harm in keeping her. Ruksaar blames Zara for the reason behind Kabir divorcing her. Kabir then explains that he divorced Ruksaar because she tried to kill the kids.

Shahbaz speaks up and tells Kabir has not been loyal to his own father. He brings the Quran to prove that Zara has trapped Kabir in her love. He asks Zara to keep her hand on the Quran and speak the truth that she does not love Kabir. Zara confesses that she loves Kabir.

Also Read: 'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update | February 27, 2020: Zara Plans Nasir’s Birthday

Zara says it in front of everyone and confesses that she loves Kabir because he respects women and because he adopted the kids. Zara says her love is one-sided and it cannot be the reason behind Ruksaar and Kabir's divorce. Imran speaks up and tells everyone that Kabir has clarified he does not love Zara.

But since someone has to take care of Zara, he gives Zara's responsibility to Kabir and asks him to find a suitable boy for Zara. Kabir agrees to this and assures he will get a suitable boy for Zara. He tells Zara to find a suitable boy for herself and let him know. He leaves from there while Zara cries.

Also Read: 'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update March 4, 2020: Kabir Denies Having Feelings For Zara

Also Read: 'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update February 25: Zara Brings Her Brother Asim Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.