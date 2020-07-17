'Ishqbaaz' Actress Shrenu Parikh Thanks Fans For Their Love; Says 'We Shall Beat Covid'

Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh penned a heartfelt note and thanked fans for their prayers and wishes. Shrenu wrote that it means a lot to her and her family as well. Expressing about receiving so many messages from people who didn't even know her, the Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna actor penned that it restores her faith in humanity and kindness. Shrenu concluded, "We shall beat COVID".

On July 15, Shrenu Parikh took to social media and informed fans that she has been tested positive for the COVID-19. Shrenu also wrote, "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with." Shrenu extended concern and asked people to be very careful and also urged fans to save themselves from the virus.

Shrenu Parikh penned a note which read, "Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too."

As soon as Shrenu shared the note, her Ishqbaaz co-star Kunal Jaisingh asked her to get well soon. Kunal also assured that she will fight COVID-19 and recover like a warrior, just that she is. Her Isqhbaaz co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Navina also called her a 'fighter'. Moreover, Shrenu's Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna co-star Zain said, "Get well soon...and don't worry about it, just stay strong." Among so many other stars who wished for her speedy recovery, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi also wished Shrenu Parikh a speedy recovery.

Celebs test positive for COVID

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's lead actor Parth Samthaan also tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of his co-stars like Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Patel among others tested negative. However, Aamna recently announced that one of her staff members tested positive for Coronavirus. And the shooting of the serial has been put a halt. Even Shubharambh actor Mahima Makwana recently complained of chest pain.

