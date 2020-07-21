'Ishqbaaz' Star Shrenu Parikh On Waiting For Covid Test: ‘24 Hours Were The Worst'

The Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh recently tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. In a recent interview with a media portal, Shrenu Parikh said that she had to wait for 24 hours after getting tested for Coronavirus. Shrenu felt that the waiting period was one of the worst periods of her life.

Talking about her health, Shrenu said that she caught a cold on July 4. However, Shrenu thought that she was under the weather. Hence Shrenu just popped a tablet and started distancing herself from her family members. However, the actress caught a fever on July 7. Parikh was still confident that she was negative for Coronavirus as she had hardly stepped out of the house. Further, she also practised pranayama and yoga regularly.

Shrenu Parikh tests Covid positive:

Things started to get worse when Shrenu couldn’t smell anything. The actress said that she could not smell perfume, sanitizers or room fresheners. Since Parikh suffered from all the symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, she decided to get herself tested. Shrenu Parikh said that she had to wait for 24 hours after getting tested for Coronavirus. Shrenu felt that the waiting period was one of the worst periods of her life. Parikh said that she felt ‘nervous’, ‘worried’, and ‘afraid’. The next morning, Parikh felt that she had a viral since her health was much better. However, the doctor soon contacted Parikh to tell her that she had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Shrenu Parikh on testing positive for Coronavirus:

Parikh said that she could not believe that she had caught the virus. Further, she said that her family members did not know how to react. After everyone in close contact was informed, Parikh went to the hospital. Parikh also mentioned that there were no beds available and hence she was admitted to the general ward. Parikh said that she broke down a couple of times after her family left. She also said that she experienced emotions like ‘anger’, ‘guilt’, ‘fear’, and ‘confusion’.

Shrenu said that all her family members were tested negative for the Covid-19 virus. Parikh also expressed her gratitude towards the hospital staff. Further, she added that the hospital staff had been extremely patient.

Shrenu Parikh's Instagram:

As per reports, several fans wished a speedy recovery to Shrenu Parikh. Hence, Parikh took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards all her well-wishers. Further Ishqbaaz cast members like Reyhna Pandit and Rahul Dev also shared best wishes. You can check out Shrenu Parikh's Instagram post here:

Promo Image Source: Shrenu Parikh's Instagram

