ITA 2022 Red Carpet: Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Armaan Malik & More Arrive In Style

Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Armaan Malik, Kashmera Shah and more celebrities arrived in style at ITA 2022 Red Carpet.

Rakhi Sawant
Image: Varinder Chawla

ITA Award for Best Actor- Drama is an award given by the Indian Television Academy as a part of its annual event. Rakhi Sawant arrived in style as she wore a huge headgear with a black shiny outfit.

Kashmera Shah
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kashmera Shah was all dolled up in a neon pink off-shoulder yet floor length flowy gown.

Rashmi Desai
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rashami Desai graced the Red Carpet as she donned a shimmery wine coloured floor-length dress. She tied her hair in a ponytail and flaunted her beautiful smile.

Armaan Malik
Image: Varinder Chawla

Armaan Malik was all suited up for the awards night. He wore a colour-blocked suit paired with black and white sneakers.

Kabir Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kabir Khan and his ladylove Mini Mathur were also clicked at the event. Kabir was decked in a black suit, while Mini wore a white floral saree.

Ravi Dubey
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ravi Dubey looked dapper in an all-black suit as he graced the Red Carpet of ITA Award

Raqesh Bapat
Image: Varinder Chawla

Raqesh Bapat made an appearance in the ITA Award as he was suited up in black. The wine-coloured tie complemented the whole look.

