'It’s Not Middle Ages': Karan Kundrra Slams Reports Of Buying House With Tejasswi Prakash

After news of Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash buying a new home in Goa surfaced online, the actor, along with beau Karan Kundrra was spotted returning to Mumbai. After the paparazzi at the airport repeatedly asked them about the report of the couple investing in a new pad together, the two stars refrained from commenting on it.

Now, refuting all the rumours, Karan took to Twitter and clarified that the couple didn’t buy a house together, only Tejasswi did. The actor reacted to the news after one of the media outlets shared the video of the two making their way out of the airport.

Karan Kundrra dismisses rumours of buying a house with Tejasswi Prakash

Responding to the video on Twitter, Karan Kundrra wrote, “Nope sweetie... Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me... you should try it too.” Earlier, Karan shared a glimpse of Tejasswi’s new house from Goa and congratulated her which just piqued the curiosity of the fans on whether they made the investment together.

The actor had shared videos on his now-deleted Instagram stories where Tejasswi was seen happily posing with the house key. Karan wrote to his girlfriend: ‘Congratulations baby... You deserve the world.’ He also added, “I'm so proud of you... You little hardworking mouse. May you have homes in every city you love."

The romance between Karan and Tejasswi blossomed last year when they met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. In the show, the former proposed to her to be his girlfriend and went down on one knee, and much to the amazement of all, she said yes. Since then, both have been spotted together out on various vacations to their public appearances.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan have all plans to get married too, however, the couple is not spilling beans on it and want to take it slow. They are enjoying this phase of togetherness and only want to tie the knot when they are sure about everything.