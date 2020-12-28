Jaan Kumar Sanu Teases Fans About An Upcoming Project; Shares Pic From 'Khoofiya Shoot'

Jaan Kumar Sanu took to his Twitter handle and teased his fans about an upcoming project of his and shared a picture from a “khufiya shoot”. The singer hinted that “something is cooking” and that 2021 would be a “game changer”. The picture started doing the rounds on social media among the fans of the singer who were intrigued by the upcoming project of Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Jaan Kumar Sanu teases fans about his upcoming project

Jaan Kumar Sanu in the latest post teased his fans with the caption, “Another one from a khufiya (secret) shoot". He also included a number of hashtags to give more context for the post and wrote, “#JKS #JaanKumarSanu #TeamJaan #SomethingsCooking #StayTuned #Shoot #ShootLife #2021 #GameChanger”. Check out the post from the singer below.

Netizens react

When netizens saw the post on the singer’s profile, they gushed to it and left their comments and reactions on the post. A number of people complimented how well the singer and the model looked in the snap. Several other netizens asked the Jaan Kumar Sanu to spill more beans about the upcoming project and reveal more details about the same. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the post below.

Very excited for this song.. btw which song is this? — KUMAR WAIBA (@Being_Kumar15) December 26, 2020

Wow amazing



Good luck ♥️ — Anjali 🌸 (@Anjalibutoliya) December 26, 2020

Several other netizens could not hide their excitement about the new “khoofiya shoot” and wrote in the comments that they are eagerly waiting for the music video. A number of other fans of the singer sent him much love and rooted for him as they wished him luck for the upcoming project. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the post below.

Jaan bhai Aur vi Songs aur projects ka update dete rehna plz hame awchha lagta hai🤗❤️ — KUMAR WAIBA (@Being_Kumar15) December 26, 2020

Your looking dashing Jaan Bhai. You both are looking amazing. Love you Bhai.❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥#JKS #JaanKumarSanu #TeamJaan

#2021 — Kukki D'Souza (@NeollaS) December 26, 2020

Jaan Kumar Sanu's career

Jaan Kumar Sanu had an inclination towards singing since childhood. He released his first Bengali album, Tomhra Shunbe Toh when he was only 8 years of age. His name was recorded in the Limca Book of Records for being the youngest singer to release his own album.

In the year 1995, he lent his voice for the song Akele Hum Akele Tum for the film with the same title, starring Aamir Khan. Jaan Kumar Sanu has appeared on several live stage shows with his father Kumar Sanu in the past. The singer has also released several Hindi and Bengali songs and was a participant in a reality show, Rin Mera Star Superstar.

