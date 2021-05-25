Jaan Kumar Sanu Undergoes Physical Transformation; Thanks Eijaz Khan For 'pushing Me Hard'

Playback singer Jaan Kumar Sanu who stepped into the limelight after his stint in a popular reality tv show has undergone a physical transformation. The singer took to his social media space to share his picture post the transformation and thanked former co-contestant Eijaz Khan and Guauhar Khan for pushing him hard and motivating him to work out.

Jaan Kumar Sanu undergoes a physical transformation

Sharing a picture of a vest that Eijaz Khan doodled on in the show and Gauahar Khan who made an appearance on the show left her lipstick imprint on, Jaan recalled the promise he made to Eijaz to not only fit into the vest but also to wear it for one of his shows. In the caption, he wrote, "Eijaz Khan, E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and Gauahar Khan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still). I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised. Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house. I still have the Vest with me and I'm waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it." He also shared a mirror selfie of him showing off his new body. Take a look at Jaan Kumar Sanu's photos.

Netizens react to Jaan Kumar Sanu's transformation

Fans and followers of the singer lauded him for working so hard on himself and showered him with praises. Charul Malik wrote, "Motivation & Dedication both. Keep it up". One fan commented, "Wohooo what a transformation." Many fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section of the post. Check out some of the comments below.

More about Jaan Kumar Sanu

Born as Jayesh Bhattacharya, Jaan is the son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya and was raised by his mom after his parent's divorce in 1994. In the show, the singer had opened up about his struggles of becoming something in the music industry as people expected a lot from him because of his father. He released his first album Tomhra Shunbe Toh at the age of 8 and then went on to sing in Bengali movies. In 2018, Jaan released the cover of his father's song Dil Mera Churaya Kyun which was a hit and garnered over 1 million views on YouTube just a few days after its release. The song has now crossed 6.6 million views on the video-sharing platform.

IMAGE: JAAN KUMAR SANU'S INSTAGRAM

